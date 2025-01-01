What is cloud-native security?

Cloud-native security is natively integrated with the cloud, taking into account the ephemeral and configurable nature of cloud services.
Cloud-native security refers to security practices and technologies that are designed for the unique security challenges of the cloud. Cloud resources are ephemeral, configurable, scalable, and integrated with each other in many different ways. Many cloud services also shift responsibility for security from customers to the cloud providers. While generally cloud usage reduces the traditional security risks associated with on-premises infrastructure, there are many new risks associated with cloud that need to be managed using cloud-native security.
Cloud-native security contrasts with security built for protecting on-premises infrastructure. It is designed to safeguard cloud-based application infrastructure while supporting data compliance and governance, even as the functions, services, APIs, and (potentially) underlying hardware of a cloud application shift.
Cloud applications change constantly. Cloud-based software abstracts away hardware, so protecting a given server, computer, data center, or local network is irrelevant for keeping cloud applications safe.
Think of a home security system: A security-conscious homeowner will set up sensors on their home's doors and windows to prevent unauthorized entry. But if the homeowner renovates their home and suddenly adds more windows and moves doors around, the security system has to be reconfigured.
Cloud applications are like a house that is constantly being renovated: An old-fashioned security system that assumes a static and unchanging architecture is not likely to be very effective, and will require constant manual reconfiguration. But cloud-native security is not built on the assumption that everything is always in the same place. Instead it focuses on securing workloads and identities, and on continually monitoring traffic and events in the cloud.
Cloud-native applications are designed for and deployed in the cloud. They tend to have flexible and highly scalable architectures and run across multiple locations, so perimeter-based approaches to security are often not very effective; hence the need for cloud-native security.
A number of different architectures may be used for cloud-based applications, either alone or in combination with each other. They may be constructed of microservices, serverless functions, container-based backends, or a combination of all of them.
What is common to all of these architectures are frequent changes and expansions, as well as on-demand computing. The functions that comprise a serverless backend, for example, run and scale up as they are needed, instead of running constantly on a set amount of compute power.
Applications that are not designed for the cloud are often "monolithic." Such applications are one standalone stack, and updates apply to the entire application. Cloud-native applications, in contrast, are composed of multiple parts, often connected via APIs. These parts can be moved, changed, updated, or expanded separately from each other.
Because cloud-native applications are several abstraction layers removed from on-premises, localized hardware and networks, there is no "network perimeter" to defend. Traditional security measures focus on keeping threats out of a clearly defined network. Sometimes these security measures are adopted for defending the cloud, but the fit is often awkward and fails to scale flexibly. Cloud-native security is instead constructed specifically for cloud-based architectures.
Infrastructure that expands and changes rapidly can broaden an application's attack surface. Some of the major threats include the following:
A cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) is a type of security solution that provides all-in-one cloud security and compliance for applications. CNAPPs can help developers and security teams identify threats and flaws as early in the development cycle as possible, instead of only discovering problems after deployment.
With cloud access security broker (CASB) and WAAP services, Cloudflare provides deep visibility into SaaS and cloud applications, detects misconfigurations, blocks attacks, and helps prevent data exposure for cloud applications and infrastructure. Learn how Cloudflare protects applications, APIs, and data across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.