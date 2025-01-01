Copy article link

What is cloud networking?

Cloud networking uses cloud-based technologies to connect users, applications, and other essential resources. All of the networking technologies — including physical hardware and management capabilities — are hosted in a public or private cloud environment.

To implement cloud networking, some organizations opt for network-as-a-service (NaaS) offerings from cloud providers. These offerings enable organizations to connect their on-premises data centers and cloud environments while reducing management complexity. Organizations do not need any of their own network infrastructure — only Internet connectivity. In other cases, organizations might choose to use cloud technologies to support private cloud or hybrid cloud environments.

Multi-cloud networking uses capabilities from more than one public cloud platform. With multi-cloud networking, organizations can optimize networking functions across those clouds for performance, cost, availability, and other criteria.

How does cloud networking work?

Cloud networking typically requires three primary components: cloud infrastructure, virtualization capabilities, and cloud-based management tools.

Cloud infrastructure: When you use a public cloud platform for cloud networking, the cloud provider owns and operates the physical infrastructure. If that infrastructure is available across globally distributed data centers, you can give your users low-latency access to apps and resources from anywhere.

Virtualization: Cloud networking virtualizes network components, abstracting their functions from underlying physical infrastructure. Virtualization enhances the flexibility of network configurations and increases resource utilization, which in turn helps reduce the costs for cloud networking.

Cloud-based management: With cloud networking, you can manage, monitor, and secure the network through cloud-based tools. Like with software-defined networking, using cloud-based tools to manage networking enhances flexibility and increases efficiency.

What are the benefits of cloud networking?

When you use public cloud platforms for cloud networking, you can realize several key cloud computing benefits.

Security: You can often tap into a wide range of security capabilities offered by cloud providers. In many cases, those providers offer more advanced capabilities than you could cost-effectively deploy on premises.

Performance: By taking advantage of a cloud provider's distributed data centers, you can deliver robust, low-latency performance to users around the globe.

Scalability: Unlike with traditional networking, you can easily scale services up — or down — as your needs change, without large infrastructure purchases.

Availability: Cloud platforms' multiple, distributed data centers can offer the redundancy needed to maintain high networking availability.

Efficiency: Administrators can manage all networking functions with straightforward, centralized software, eliminating the complexity of traditional network management.

Costs: When using a public cloud platform, you can avoid upfront capital expenditures and choose subscriptions that let you pay for what you use. Still, efficient management is essential for controlling ongoing costs.

Agility: Cloud networking lets you make changes quickly. Instead of taking weeks to support new enterprise locations or integrate new resources, you can make connections in a few hours.

What are the limitations of cloud networking?

Though there are numerous benefits from cloud networking, some organizations might be concerned with the potential for latency, vendor lock-in, and loss of control.