What is a data lake?

Data lakes store vast amounts of data in a non-hierarchical format.
A data lake is a type of repository that stores data in its natural (or raw) format. Also called “data pools,” data lakes are a feature of object storage, a cloud-based storage system designed to handle large amounts of structured and unstructured data.
Data lakes’ non-hierarchical structure makes them a flexible and scalable option compared to more traditional, file-based storage systems. However, organizing and retrieving data from data lakes can be both slow and costly, due to their organizational design and complex data egress pricing.
To understand how data lakes store data, it is important to first understand how object storage works. Unlike traditional file-based storage, in which data is stored in a hierarchy of folders and files, object storage collects individual data (or objects) in the same location and tags them with customizable metadata.
This metadata — the information used to identify a file (e.g. name, type, size, or unique identifiers) — helps users or applications locate and retrieve data without needing to follow a specific path from folder to folder. Because data lakes are designed to contain vast amounts of data, the metadata assigned to each object can be highly detailed, which helps speed up retrieval.
To illustrate the difference between hierarchical and non-hierarchical data storage, imagine that Bob wants to store thousands of vinyl records. With a hierarchical storage system, he could sort records into large bins (or folders) categorized by music genre. This would allow him to quickly locate any album, but he might run out of space in a bin if he acquires more records in that genre. This method is similar to file-based storage, in which data must be organized and stored in a specific location.
By contrast, a non-hierarchical storage system would allow Bob to place all of his records in a room (or data lake), in any order he wanted. Each record would be tagged with a label that displayed its genre. This method would slow down the process of identifying a single record, but would allow Bob to add many more records to his collection without needing to store them in a specific bin. This method is similar to object storage, in which larger amounts of data can be stored in the same location.
Data lake architecture refers to the processes and tools used to store, transform, access, and secure data within a data lake. While this architecture may be located in the cloud or on-premises, it often shares several of the following components:
Data lakes can be used for a wide range of purposes, including data analytics and exploration, Internet of Things (IoT) management, personalized consumer experiences, advanced machine learning, and much more. Data lakes are also helpful for training artificial intelligence (AI) models, which often need very large datasets to produce effective outputs.
For example, imagine that a travel company wants to offer tailored, automated travel recommendations to their clientele. With a data lake, they can ingest a large amount of customer data related to common travel patterns, popular destinations, length of stay, type of accommodations, and activities. Then, they can use that data to train an AI model to develop more advanced recommendations and, ideally, ensure better customer satisfaction as well.
Data lakes are large repositories of structured and unstructured data. Their main advantage is their ability to operate cost-effectively at a large scale but their size and the complexity of their categorization systems may make them inefficient compared to other types of data processing and storage.
Like data lakes, data warehouses are also large repositories of data. Unlike data lakes, they only store structured data, and use traditional file hierarchies to organize, store, and retrieve data. This architecture enables faster data retrieval and performance, although it can be exponentially more expensive to scale than a data lake.
Some cloud vendors offer a hybrid approach called data lakehouses, which combine the core functionalities and benefits of data lakes and warehouses. Rather than keeping structured and unstructured data siloed in separate systems, organizations can use data lakehouses to process and store all types of data, with the organizational capabilities and high performance of a data warehouse and the cost-effective scalability of a data lake. This approach also allows organizations to ensure greater data integrity and reliability via automated data governance and compliance tools.
Cloudflare R2 is a no-egress fee object storage solution that allows organizations to develop their own data lakes. Backed by Cloudflare’s global network, R2 helps ensure optimum data durability and reliability by replicating objects multiple times, so that they remain easily accessible and highly resistant to regional failure and data loss.
Learn more about R2. and how a connectivity cloud lowers egress fees when moving data between clouds.