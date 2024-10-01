Press Contact • Daniella Vallurupali • +1 (650) 741-3104 • press@cloudflare.com
Matthew Prince is co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. Cloudflare’s mission is to help build a better Internet. Today the company runs one of the world's largest networks, which spans more than 300 cities in over 100 countries. Matthew is a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and winner of the 2011 Tech Fellow Award.
Matthew holds an MBA from Harvard Business School where he was a George F. Baker Scholar and awarded the Dubilier Prize for Entrepreneurship. He is a member of the Illinois Bar, and earned his J.D. from the University of Chicago and B.A. in English Literature and Computer Science from Trinity College. He’s also the co-creator of Project Honey Pot, the largest community of webmasters tracking online fraud and abuse.
Michelle Zatlyn is co-founder, President, and COO of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. She currently serves on the board of directors for Atlassian and the World Economic Forum Young Global Leaders Foundation.
Prior to co-founding Cloudflare, Michelle held positions at Google and Toshiba and launched two successful startups. Michelle has previously been included in Fortune’s 40 Under 40, named a “2024 Changemaker” by CNBC, and was recognized as a 2024 Top Female Founder by Inc. Magazine. She holds a B.S. degree, with distinction, from McGill University, and an MBA from Harvard Business School, where she was awarded the Dubilier Prize for Entrepreneurship.
Thomas J. Seifert is the Chief Financial Officer of Cloudflare. Seifert comes to Cloudflare from Symantec, a leading cybersecurity company, where he served as advisor from December 2016 until March 2017. Seifert served as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Symantec from March 2014 to December 2016. At Symantec, he managed financial operations, corporate accounting, treasury, tax, investor relations, and business development.
Prior to Symantec he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Brightstar Corp., a wireless distribution and services company, from December 2012 to March 2014. From October 2009 until August 2012, Seifert was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., a semiconductor company. From October 2008 to August 2009, he served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Qimonda AG, a German memory chip manufacture. In this role, he was involved in the formation and IPO of the company. He also held executive positions at Infineon AG, White Oak Semiconductor, and Siemens AG. He has been an independent director of IPG Photonics Corporation since June 3, 2014.
Seifert holds a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from Friedrich Alexander University in Germany. He also holds a master’s degree in economics from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan.
John Graham-Cumming is the CTO of Cloudflare and is a computer programmer and author. He studied mathematics and computation at Oxford and stayed for a doctorate in computer security. As a programmer, he has worked in Silicon Valley and New York, the UK, Lisbon, Germany, and France.
His open source POPFile program won a Jolt Productivity Award in 2004. He is the author of a travel book for scientists published in 2009 called The Geek Atlas and has written articles for The Times, The Guardian, The Sunday Times, The San Francisco Chronicle, New Scientist, and other publications.
Doug Kramer, Chief Legal Officer, joined Cloudflare, Inc. in August 2016. He is responsible for managing the company's Legal, Policy, and Trust & Safety teams. Prior to joining Cloudflare, Doug held several senior positions in the administration of President Barack Obama, including Staff Secretary and Deputy Assistant to the President, Associate White House Counsel, Deputy Administrator of the Small Business Administration, and General Counsel of USAID.
Earlier in his career, he practiced law with Covington in Washington, D.C. and Polsinelli in Kansas City. Doug is a lifetime member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and a graduate of Georgetown University and the University of Chicago Law School.
Grant Bourzikas joined Cloudflare in 2023 as the company’s SVP, Chief Security Officer. He is a critical apparatus within the machine that is helping build a better internet, with the charter to protect Cloudflare from sophisticated threats and foster innovation that enables the company to stay ahead in today’s cybersecurity landscape.
Grant is a five-time CSO with over 20 years experience that spans the private sector at a Fortune 500 critical infrastructure company, financial services organization, and gaming company. Most recently he was Silicon Valley Bank’s CSO, responsible for developing and implementing the bank's information security program and overseeing enterprise-wide security policies. Grant has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master’s in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence from Southern Methodist University.
Stephanie Cohen joined Cloudflare in 2024 as the company’s first-ever Chief Strategy Officer. A seasoned operating executive, she brings more than two decades of experience at Goldman Sachs where she advised the leadership and boards of some of the world's most important companies and institutions. In addition to her time in Investment Banking, she was Goldman Sachs's Chief Strategy Officer, ran two multi-billion dollar global segments and served as a member of their Management Committee. In her role at Cloudflare, Stephanie leads the company's efforts in expanding the breadth and depth of its presence in boardrooms and the C-suite on its path to $5B in revenue and beyond. Stephanie has a Bachelors of Science in Finance from the University of Illinois.
Nitin Rao is the Chief Product Officer at Cloudflare, the leading connectivity cloud company. Over the past 10 years at Cloudflare, Nitin has built and shaped Cloudflare’s network to be one of the largest in the world, spanning more than 310 cities in over 120 countries. He has worked on the expansion of Cloudflare’s global infrastructure, M&A, strategic partnerships, and product strategy.
Nitin previously founded and sold Sunglass, a 3D modeling software company, and in 2009, was selected as a TED Fellow. He received his MBA from MIT Sloan.
Alissa Starzak is the Deputy CLO, Global Head of Policy at Cloudflare, the leading connectivity cloud company that is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare protects and accelerates millions of Internet properties worldwide, with customers ranging from individual blogs to small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Prior to joining Cloudflare, Alissa worked for the U.S government in a variety of national security positions. Most recently, she served as the 21st General Counsel of the Department of the Army, after confirmation by the Senate. Before her appointment as Army General Counsel, Alissa served as the Deputy General Counsel (Legislation) of the U.S. Department of Defense, advising on legal issues with a legislative or congressional component and managing an office of attorneys responsible for developing the Department of Defense legislative program.
Prior to moving to the Department of Defense, she served as Counsel to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and as an Assistant General Counsel at the Central Intelligence Agency’s Office of General Counsel. She also worked in private practice in Washington, D.C., and clerked for The Honorable E. Grady Jolly, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. She graduated from Amherst College and the University of Chicago Law School.
For the use of Internet attack and traffic data including visuals, please go to Cloudflare Radar
For keeping up with the latest on Cloudflare, please go to the Cloudflare Blog