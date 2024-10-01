Thomas J. Seifert is the Chief Financial Officer of Cloudflare. Seifert comes to Cloudflare from Symantec, a leading cybersecurity company, where he served as advisor from December 2016 until March 2017. Seifert served as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Symantec from March 2014 to December 2016. At Symantec, he managed financial operations, corporate accounting, treasury, tax, investor relations, and business development.

Prior to Symantec he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Brightstar Corp., a wireless distribution and services company, from December 2012 to March 2014. From October 2009 until August 2012, Seifert was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., a semiconductor company. From October 2008 to August 2009, he served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Qimonda AG, a German memory chip manufacture. In this role, he was involved in the formation and IPO of the company. He also held executive positions at Infineon AG, White Oak Semiconductor, and Siemens AG. He has been an independent director of IPG Photonics Corporation since June 3, 2014.

Seifert holds a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from Friedrich Alexander University in Germany. He also holds a master’s degree in economics from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan.