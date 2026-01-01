See SASE in action
Browse Cloudflare’s SASE demo hub by use case to learn how to accelerate SASE and workspace security adoption.
- Watch architecture lightboard and explainer videos to understand the “before and after” benefits of modernizing security and networking with Cloudflare.
- View product demos and contextualized demo showcases to see how to implement common workflows.
Safely adopt AI
Discover and control workforce usage of AI apps and AI agents. Easily extend visibility into all traffic and protect data holistically across environments.
LIGHTBOARD
Secure GenAI usage with comprehensive data controls
Learn how the pieces of the Cloudflare AI Security Suite fit together to help organizations discover and control their AI usage.
DEMO SHOWCASE
Discover workforce use of shadow AI tools
See how Cloudflare helps you manage shadow AI by discovering what AI apps your workforce uses and evaluating the risks those apps present.
DEMO
Control access for GenAI and agentic AI
Walk through how Cloudflare secures AI communications in two directions, both human access to AI tools and AI agent access to MCP servers.
DEMO SHOWCASE
Prevent data exposure in AI
Learn how to block sensitive data leaks (like PII and source code) and apply intent-based guardrails to detect and mitigate risky prompts before they reach the model.
DEMO SHOWCASE
Manage security posture of GenAI apps
See how Cloudflare’s API-based CASB integrates with tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini to detect and mitigate risks of misconfiguration and data exposure.
EXPLAINER
Introducing Cloudflare AI Security Suite
Explore how Cloudflare helps you secure generative and agentic AI everywhere with unified visibility, controls, and data protections.
Modernize remote access
Provide fast, reliable access to your internal resources with security policies based on identity, device posture, and other granular context.
LIGHTBOARD
Replace your legacy VPN with ZTNA
Walk through an architecture drawing to understand how cloud-native zero trust network access provides faster, safer internal access than a VPN.
DEMO
Connect your internal apps to Cloudflare
See how Cloudflare simplifies the process of creating high-performance connectivity between your private resources and the Cloudflare network.
DEMO
Integrate identity into your workspace security policies
Review how to incorporate multiple identity providers into your ZTNA implementation and create identity-based access policies.
DEMO
Integrate device posture into your workspace security policies
See how to incorporate device signals from top endpoint protection service providers to further strengthen your security policies.
EXPLAINER
Stop hosting your own VPN service
Understand why Cloudflare’s SASE platform delivers better security and performance for remote access to private resources.
EXPLAINER
Secure remote access to your critical infrastructure
Learn how Cloudflare’s software connectors and policy management capabilities combine to secure access to sensitive infrastructure.
Block email phishing attacks
Detect and block phishing, impersonation, malware, and business email compromise before the threats reach your users.
GUIDED TOUR
See AI-powered email security in action
Walk through example steps to analyze email traffic and block various types of phishing threats with better visibility and control.
Protect web traffic
Implement DNS and HTTP filtering to protect your employees from malware, phishing attacks, and malicious websites.
EXPLAINER
Protect your users from Internet risks
See how Cloudflare’s SASE platform helps you manage public Internet access with both application and network layer security policies.
Implement coffee shop networking
Enable consistent user experiences across remote and office work, and reduce cost and complexity with modern network connectivity.
EXPLAINER
Connect and secure from any network to anywhere
Visualize how Cloudflare streamlines connectivity from and between network locations using our branch connector and other network traffic on-ramps.