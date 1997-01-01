Client-Side Security
Intelligent browser supply chain protections to keep your end users safe
Backed by our world-class threat intelligence and machine learning capabilities, Client-Side Security (Page Shield) helps defend against client-side attacks that target vulnerable JavaScript dependencies.
Benefits of Client-Side Security
Intelligent attack prevention
Detect and mitigate browser supply chain attacks with machine learning-based protection.
Automatic threat alerts
Get instant notifications when new scripts are detected, marked as malicious, or loaded from unknown domains.
Meet compliance requirements
Reduce third-party vendor risk and address client-side requirements like GDPR, PCI, and more.
HOW IT WORKS
Continuously monitor and prevent client-side threats
Client-Side Security simplifies third-party script management by tracking loading resources (like scripts) for potentially malicious additions, connections, or changes.
Powered by our threat intelligence and machine learning-based detection, it instantly identifies, reports, and blocks threats — before they reach your website.
TOP Client-Side Security USE CASES
Prevent financial and identity theft
Block browser-based attacks aimed at your users’ personal and financial information.
Go beyond content security policies (CSP)
Monitor JavaScript dependencies and block threats with threat intelligence and machine learning that goes above and beyond CSPs.
Easily meet compliance requirements
Avoid noncompliance fines and adhere to the latest PCI DSS standards for compromised third-party script detection (section 6.4.3) and alerts (11.6.1).
Resources
Product brief
Client-Side Security product brief
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