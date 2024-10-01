Cloudflare Page Shield

Backed by our world-class threat intelligence and machine learning capabilities, Page Shield helps defend against client-side attacks that target vulnerable JavaScript dependencies.

BENEFITS OF CLOUDFLARE PAGE SHIELD
Intelligent attack prevention

Detect and mitigate browser supply chain attacks with machine learning-based protection.

Automatic threat alerts

Get instant notifications when new scripts are detected, marked as malicious, or loaded from unknown domains.

Meet compliance requirements

Reduce third-party vendor risk and address client-side requirements like GDPR, PCI, and more.

HOW IT WORKS

Continuously monitor and prevent client-side threats

Protect your website visitors from script-based attacks and data theft.

Page Shield simplifies third-party script management by tracking loading resources (like scripts) for potentially malicious additions, connections, or changes.

Powered by our threat intelligence and machine learning-based detection, it instantly identifies, reports, and blocks threats — before they reach your website.

See how Cloudflare Page Shield helps with client-side PCI 4.0 requirements

Learn more

What our customers are saying

Cloudflare helps DHL Parcel protect our customer data and client communications, simplifying compliance with data privacy regulations like GDPR.”

Vice President of Digital and Business Process Optimization — DHL

TOP PAGE SHIELD USE CASES

Page Shield helps detect and block browser-based threats, meet compliance requirements, and safeguard your users’ data

Prevent financial and identity theft

Block browser-based attacks aimed at your users’ personal and financial information.

Go beyond content security policies (CSP)

Monitor JavaScript dependencies and block threats with threat intelligence and machine learning that goes above and beyond CSPs.

Easily meet compliance requirements

Avoid noncompliance fines and adhere to the latest PCI DSS standards for compromised third-party script detection (section 6.4.3) and alerts (11.6.1).

