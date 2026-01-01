Build on Cloudflare's privacy platform
Streamline how you build, deploy, and deliver privacy-preserving products by partnering with Cloudflare
Web applications and advertisers increasingly collect personally identifiable information (PII) to enhance digital experiences. Using IP addresses as an identifier however raises privacy concerns. Cloudflare’s unified platform empowers developers to build privacy into application architecture — and helps increase consumer confidence, reduce the risk from possible breaches, and meet stricter global regulations.
Benefits of partnering with cloudflare
Cloudflare is a leader in privacy on the internet
Credibility in delivering with industry leaders
Cloudflare’s privacy platform is implemented by some of the world’s largest consumer technology companies.
Co-develop with Cloudflare engineering
Cloudflare’s privacy engineering team brings deep expertise with cryptography and Internet standards so you can focus on your product innovation while we handle the evolving complexities of privacy requirements.
Scale globally with performance and reliability
Cloudflare’s Privacy platform is deployed on Cloudflare’s distributed infrastructure with global coverage. Your users have a fast, consistent and secure experience no matter how they access your application.
HOW IT WORKS
How Cloudflare helps applications with privacy
Privacy Proxies
Third-party verification
Aggregation & analytics
Top privacy use cases
Private browsing
Protect users’ IP address and browsing activity from network services and website owners to provide a private Internet experience without the need to set up a VPN.
In-app anonymous mode
Provide users added protection and assurance when engaging with sensitive personal content such as health, finances, and social interactions.
Key transparency in messaging
Fulfill end-to-end-encryption and avoid the risk of on-path attacks, by verifying the integrity of public key infrastructure.
Privacy preserving measurement
Innovative protocol implemented across two parties to collect data at the application layer for analytics, which prevents either party from accessing data individually.
AI cloud services
When serving user requests with third-party AI services, provide an added layer of protection that hides the source of the request to protect against tracking.
Private access tokens
Authenticate HTTP traffic to avoid having to collect additional personal information at the device level.
Privacy platform case studies
Cloudflare's other related products
Cloudflare helps enable a more private Internet for consumers
WARP
Securely and privately routes Internet traffic from the device to Cloudflare’s global network
Turnstile
CAPTCHA alternative that validates real users without collecting or sharing user data
Resources
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Private by design: building with Cloudflare's privacy platform
Learn about Cloudflare’s unique approach to supporting privacy from the network level
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Privacy Gateway: a privacy-preserving proxy built on standards
Oblivious HTTP obfuscates the source and destination of messages to help applications deliver strong privacy
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Have your data and hide it too: an introduction to differential privacy
Collect and analyze data while protecting individual privacy