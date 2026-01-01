Sign up

Build on Cloudflare's privacy platform

Streamline how you build, deploy, and deliver privacy-preserving products by partnering with Cloudflare

Web applications and advertisers increasingly collect personally identifiable information (PII) to enhance digital experiences. Using IP addresses as an identifier however raises privacy concerns. Cloudflare’s unified platform empowers developers to build privacy into application architecture — and helps increase consumer confidence, reduce the risk from possible breaches, and meet stricter global regulations.

Contact us
Privacy platform illustration

Benefits of partnering with cloudflare

Cloudflare is a leader in privacy on the internet

Icon Tile Analytics Data
Credibility in delivering with industry leaders

Cloudflare’s privacy platform is implemented by some of the world’s largest consumer technology companies.

ABM - Woolworths - Driving Data-Powered, Secure Innovation - Card 2 - Icon
Co-develop with Cloudflare engineering

Cloudflare’s privacy engineering team brings deep expertise with cryptography and Internet standards so you can focus on your product innovation while we handle the evolving complexities of privacy requirements.

ABM - Stryker - Secure your AI initiatives with Cloudflare - 6 icons - Card 1 - Icon
Scale globally with performance and reliability

Cloudflare’s Privacy platform is deployed on Cloudflare’s distributed infrastructure with global coverage. Your users have a fast, consistent and secure experience no matter how they access your application.

HOW IT WORKS

How Cloudflare helps applications with privacy

Top privacy use cases

Traffic Legit Browser Tile - Icon
Private browsing

Protect users’ IP address and browsing activity from network services and website owners to provide a private Internet experience without the need to set up a VPN.

Icon squared - Multi-user-outline
In-app anonymous mode

Provide users added protection and assurance when engaging with sensitive personal content such as health, finances, and social interactions.

Key icon
Key transparency in messaging

Fulfill end-to-end-encryption and avoid the risk of on-path attacks, by verifying the integrity of public key infrastructure.

Fingerprint icon
Privacy preserving measurement

Innovative protocol implemented across two parties to collect data at the application layer for analytics, which prevents either party from accessing data individually.

ABM - Woolworths - Modernizing Cloud Architecture for Agility - Card 2 - Icon
AI cloud services

When serving user requests with third-party AI services, provide an added layer of protection that hides the source of the request to protect against tracking.

Code - Tile
Private access tokens

Authenticate HTTP traffic to avoid having to collect additional personal information at the device level.

Privacy platform case studies

Cloudflare's other related products

Cloudflare helps enable a more private Internet for consumers

icon_tile_logo-1
1.1.1.1

Fast and Free Public DNS resolver that doesn’t sell or share user data.

Learn more  
icon_tile_cloudflare-warp
WARP

Securely and privately routes Internet traffic from the device to Cloudflare’s global network

Learn more  
Captcha icon
Turnstile

CAPTCHA alternative that validates real users without collecting or sharing user data

Learn more  
Lightning icon
Speed Test

Ad-free, tracking-free speed tests with minimal data collection, and no PII

Learn more  

Resources

Insights - thumbnail 2

BLOG

Private by design: building with Cloudflare's privacy platform

Learn about Cloudflare’s unique approach to supporting privacy from the network level

Read blog  
Thumbnail - Report - Template 1 Graphs

BLOG

Privacy Gateway: a privacy-preserving proxy built on standards

Oblivious HTTP obfuscates the source and destination of messages to help applications deliver strong privacy

Read blog  
Thumbnail - Report - Template 3 Graphs

BLOG

Have your data and hide it too: an introduction to differential privacy

Collect and analyze data while protecting individual privacy

Read blog  
Security Shield Protection Icon

Join us in furthering privacy on the Internet

Learn more