Eliminate the frustrating experience of CAPTCHAs with a simple snippet of free code. Cloudflare Turnstile confirms web visitors are real and blocks unwanted bots without slowing down web experiences for real users.

Deliver better experiences

Your users no longer have to waste time and effort solving visual puzzles. Turnstile works transparently to confirm they are real people.

Strengthen privacy

Unlike CAPTCHA options, Turnstile never harvests data for ad retargeting. You can preserve the privacy of your users without sacrificing effectiveness.

Integrated with application security

Easily integrate Turnstile with Cloudflare Web Application Firewall (WAF) rules, and manage challenges via the WAF. Improve user experiences while blocking more attacks.

Verify web visitors without CAPTCHA

Cloudflare Turnstile can be easily embedded into any website — without having to send traffic through the Cloudflare network.

Turnstile can generate multiple types of non-intrusive challenges to verify users are human, all without showing visitors a puzzle.

Stop bots without degrading real user experiences

Cloudflare named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management Software, Q3 2024

We believe this recognition validates Cloudflare’s application security approach that prioritizes an easy to use, enterprise-grade bot solution built on a global, programmable connectivity cloud.

“Based on Cloudflare’s input we switched to a payment gateway that offered better security and integrated Turnstile, Cloudflare’s smart CAPTCHA alternative.”

Senior ManagerIndividual Giving UN Women Australia

