Support
Press releases
Press release - thumbnail
Cloudflare Aims to Hire 1,111 Interns in 2026 to Help Train the Next Generation of Technology Leaders

Cloudflare dedicates new programs to students and startups to invest in the future of the Internet.

Learn more
Press release - thumbnail
Cloudflare Helps Protect Independent Journalism and Non-Profits From AI Crawlers–For Free

Cloudflare’s Project Galileo will now help empower journalists and non-profits to control how AI uses their original content

Learn more
Press release - thumbnail
Cloudflare and Coinbase Will Launch x402 Foundation

The x402 Foundation aims to simplify online payments with a new, open Internet standard

Learn more
Press release - thumbnail
Cloudflare Gives Creators New Tool to Control Use of Their Content

New Content Signals Policy will empower website owners and publishers to declare preferences on how AI companies access and use their content–available completely for free

Learn more
Press release - thumbnail
Cloudflare Introduces NET Dollar to Support a New Business Model for the AI-Driven Internet

NET Dollar will help power global, secure transactions at the speed of the Internet

Learn more
Press release - thumbnail
Cloudflare and UNICEF's Giga Partner to Accelerate School Connectivity Worldwide

Cloudflare’s speed test solution and global network will provide UNICEF with real-time data to help close the digital divide

Learn more