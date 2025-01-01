Press releases
Cloudflare Aims to Hire 1,111 Interns in 2026 to Help Train the Next Generation of Technology Leaders
Cloudflare dedicates new programs to students and startups to invest in the future of the Internet.
Cloudflare Helps Protect Independent Journalism and Non-Profits From AI Crawlers–For Free
Cloudflare’s Project Galileo will now help empower journalists and non-profits to control how AI uses their original content
Cloudflare and Coinbase Will Launch x402 Foundation
The x402 Foundation aims to simplify online payments with a new, open Internet standard
Cloudflare Gives Creators New Tool to Control Use of Their Content
New Content Signals Policy will empower website owners and publishers to declare preferences on how AI companies access and use their content–available completely for free
Cloudflare Introduces NET Dollar to Support a New Business Model for the AI-Driven Internet
NET Dollar will help power global, secure transactions at the speed of the Internet
Cloudflare and UNICEF's Giga Partner to Accelerate School Connectivity Worldwide
Cloudflare’s speed test solution and global network will provide UNICEF with real-time data to help close the digital divide