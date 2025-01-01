Updates and announcements
Welcome to Birthday Week 2025
Cloudflare launched on September 27, 2010. This week we'll celebrate our 15th birthday. As has become our tradition, we'll be announcing a series of products that we think of as our gifts back to the Internet.
A Lookback at Workers Launchpad and a Warm Welcome to Cohort #6
Workers Launchpad program offers resources and mentorship for founders building on the Cloudflare network. Learn more about prior cohorts, where Launchpad alumni are today, and the participants of Workers Launchpad Cohort #6.
Introducing free access to Cloudflare developer features for students
Students in the United States over the age of 18 with a .edu email can now get one year of free access to Cloudflare developer features. Build, experiment, and launch projects with production-grade tools, plus connect with peers in our student developer community.
Help build the future: announcing Cloudflare’s goal to hire 1,111 interns in 2026
To foster innovation and build a better Internet, Cloudflare is launching its most ambitious intern program yet, hiring up to 1,111 interns in 2026. The program aims to invest in the next generation of talent to help shape the future of the company and help build a better Internet.
Cap'n Web: A new RPC system for browsers and web servers
Cap'n Web is a new open source, JavaScript-native RPC protocol for use in browsers and web servers. It provides the expressive power of Cap'n Proto, but with no schemas and no boilerplate.
Supporting the future of the open web: Cloudflare is sponsoring Ladybird and Omarchy
Free access to Cloudflare developer services for non-profit and civil society organizations
We're expanding Cloudflare for Startups to include non-profits, civil society, and public interest orgs. Eligible organizations can now receive up to $250,000 in Cloudflare credits for our developer and core products, including AI, databases, and security.
Come Build with Us: Cloudflare's New Hubs for Startups
In 2026, Cloudflare is opening our San Francisco, Austin, London, and Lisbon offices to builders and Startups. Participants of Workers Launchpad and Cloudflare for Startups Program will be eligible to apply for access.
Deploy your own AI vibe coding platform — in one click!
Introducing VibeSDK, an open-source AI "vibe coding" platform that anyone can deploy to build their own custom platform. Comes ready with code generation, sandbox environment, and project deployment.
Helping protect journalists and local news from AI crawlers with Project Galileo
We are excited to announce that Project Galileo will now include access to Cloudflare's Bot Management and AI Crawl Control services. Participants in the program, which include roughly 750 journalists, independent news organizations, and other non-profits supporting news gathering around the world, will now have the ability to protect their websites from AI crawlers - for free.
Building unique, per-customer defenses against advanced bot threats in the AI era
Cloudflare is doing anomaly detection like never before. Today, we’re sharing how we build and deploy bespoke, per-customer models to detect traffic anomalies and catch more sophisticated bots in bot management and Super Bot Fight Mode. As we develop a new generation of hyper-personalized detections at Cloudflare scale, our first mission is to stop AI scrapers.
Why Cloudflare, Netlify, and Webflow are collaborating to support Open Source tools like Astro and TanStack
Today, Cloudflare is proud to announce support for two cornerstone frameworks in the modern web ecosystem: we’re partnering with Webflow to sponsor Astro, and with Netlify to sponsor TanStack.
Launching the x402 Foundation with Coinbase, and support for x402 transactions
Cloudflare is partnering with Coinbase to create the x402 Foundation and adding x402 support to the Agents SDK & MCP Servers.
Automatically Secure: how we upgraded 6,000,000 domains by default to get ready for the Quantum Future
Cloudflare automatically upgraded security for over 6 million domains with Automatic SSL/TLS, ensuring safer connections to origins without customer effort. Now we’re extending this to post-quantum cryptography, preparing the Internet to withstand future quantum threats.
To build a better Internet in the age of AI, we need responsible AI bot principles. Here’s our proposal.
We are proposing—as starting points—responsible AI bot principles that emphasize transparency, accountability, and respect for content access and use preferences. These are a launchpad for a larger conversation, and we recognize that there is work to be done to address many nuanced perspectives.
A simpler path to a safer Internet: an update to our CSAM scanning tool
Cloudflare has made it even easier to enable our free child safety tooling for all customers.
Securing data in SaaS to SaaS applications
The recent Salesloft breach taught us one thing: companies do not have visibility over data in SaaS applications. Cloudflare is committing to providing additional security tools to companies who use SaaS applications and downstream integrations.
Securing today for the quantum future: WARP client now supports post-quantum cryptography (PQC)
To prepare for a future where powerful quantum computers come online, we've upgraded our WARP client with post-quantum cryptography. This protects both consumers and enterprises from adversaries that harvest Internet traffic now and then decrypt it in the future using powerful quantum computers.
Giving users choice with Cloudflare’s new Content Signals Policy
Cloudflare’s Content Signals Policy gives creators a new tool to control use of their content.
A year of improving Node.js compatibility in Cloudflare Workers
Over the year we have greatly expanded Node.js compatibility. There are hundreds of new Node.js APIs now available that make it easier to run existing Node.js code on our platform. This has been a major initiative for us, and we are excited to share the progress we've made.
Cloudflare's developer platform keeps getting better, faster, and more powerful. Here's everything that's new.
We're making it easier for developers to build amazing things, by introducing major upgrades like external model support in AI Search (previously AutoRAG), updates to Node.js compatibility, support for larger and more concurrent container instances, and more! Plus, new tools like, transactional email, and GAed support for Workers Builds, Media Transformations, and Browser Rendering with Playwright are here to supercharge your projects.
Choice: the path to AI sovereignty
As governments around the world eye AI for national transformation, Cloudflare champions AI sovereignty through choice: diverse tools, data control, and no vendor lock-in. We're enabling this in India, Japan, and Southeast Asia, offering local, open-source models on Workers AI, fostering innovation.
Every Cloudflare feature, available to everyone
Cloudflare is making every feature available to any customer.
Security hardening for Cloudflare Workers
Cloudflare Workers are constantly being updated to be as secure and efficient as possible. We are hardening Workers to make use of the latest software and hardware features. We use defense-in-depth, including V8 sandboxes and the CPU's memory protection keys, to keep your data safe.
Partnering to make full-stack fast: deploy PlanetScale databases directly from Workers
We’ve teamed up with PlanetScale to make shipping full-stack applications on Cloudflare Workers even easier. Connect your PlanetScale and Cloudflare accounts together and automatically get distributed connection pooling and query caching for any PlanetScale Postgres or MySQL database.
Announcing the Cloudflare Data Platform: ingest, store, and query your data directly on Cloudflare
The Cloudflare Data Platform, launching today, is a fully-managed suite of products for ingesting, transforming, storing, and querying analytical data, built on Apache Iceberg and R2 storage.
Announcing Cloudflare Email Service’s private beta
Today, we’re launching Cloudflare Email Service. Send and receive email directly from your Workers with native bindings—no API keys needed. We're unifying email sending and routing into a single service built for developers. Sign up for the private beta.
R2 SQL: a deep dive into our new distributed query engine
R2 SQL provides a built-in, serverless way to run ad-hoc analytic queries against your R2 Data Catalog. This post dives deep under the Iceberg into how we built this distributed engine, from its metadata-driven planner to its parallel execution model.
An AI Index for all our customers
Cloudflare will soon automatically create an AI-optimized search index for your domain, and expose a set of ready-to-use standard APIs and tools including an MCP server, LLMs.txt, and a search API. For AI builders, Cloudflare will offer a new way to discover and retrieve web content.
Introducing new regional Internet traffic and Certificate Transparency insights on Cloudflare Radar
Cloudflare Radar offers two new features: regional Internet traffic visibility for a more local perspective on trends and disruptions, and a new dashboard bringing insights into Certificate Transparency, the ecosystem which ensures that all website certificates are publicly visible & auditable.
Eliminating cold starts on Workers
We reduced Cloudflare Workers cold starts by 10x by optimistically routing to servers with already-loaded Workers. Learn how we did it here.
Code Mode: The better way to use MCP
It turns out we've all been using MCP wrong. Most agents today use MCP by exposing the "tools" directly to the LLM. We tried something different: Convert the MCP tools into a TypeScript API, and then ask an LLM to write code that calls that API. The results are striking.
Network performance update: Birthday Week 2025
On the Internet, being fast is what matters and at Cloudflare, we are committed to being the fastest network in the world. In this post, we will share how our network performance has changed since our last post in September 2024, and discuss the tools and processes we are using to assess network performance.
Monitoring AS-SETs and why they matter
AS-SETs, for better or worse, are critical data sources that help build BGP route filters across the Internet. Because these AS-SET objects are based solely on trust, they can be misused. We will cover some of the reasons why operators need to monitor the AS-SET memberships for their ASN, and now Cloudflare Radar can help
Cloudflare just got faster and more secure, powered by Rust
We’ve replaced the original core system in Cloudflare with a new modular Rust-based proxy, replacing NGINX. It’s not only substantially faster for all our customers, it’s also more secure, and lets us ship new products quicker than ever before.
How Cloudflare uses the world’s greatest collection of performance data to make the world’s fastest global network even faster
Cloudflare is using its vast traffic to send responses faster than ever before, by learning the characteristics of each individual network and tuning our congestion control system.
Introducing Observatory and Smart Shield — see how the world sees your website, and make it faster in one click
Today, we’re announcing two enhancements to our Application Performance suite. Observatory and Smart Shield allow you to see how the world sees your website, and make it faster with one click. Available inside the Cloudflare Dashboard today!
15 years of helping build a better Internet: a look back at Birthday Week 2025
Cloudflare just turned 15! Birthday Week 2025 celebrated innovation at scale: Rust-powered core systems, post-quantum upgrades, developer access for students, PlanetScale integration, open-source partnerships, and our biggest internship program ever — 1,111 interns in 2026.