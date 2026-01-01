Buy .com domains with no added fees
Secure a trusted TLD for your business or project. Register a .com domain with Cloudflare, or transfer your existing .com domain, for transparent, at-cost pricing and instant integration with the other services on our global network.
Your .com domain secured by Cloudflare
Establish instant credibility
A .com domain is the universal signifier of a legitimate business. When you register with Cloudflare, you get the world's most trusted TLD backed by a global network that is used by more than 20% of the web.
Protect your digital assets
High-value .com domains are frequent targets for hijacking. Cloudflare protects your investment with enterprise-grade security features like custom domain protection and rigorous access controls, enabled by default.
Scale your infrastructure
Buy a name, then deploy an ecosystem. Secure and accelerate your website with the Cloudflare network to serve your web application from 330 cities worldwide.
Why register your .com domain with Cloudflare?
At-cost, wholesale pricing
Secure the world’s most recognized extension without the markups. Cloudflare passes the registry’s exact price to you, ensuring your long-term digital home remains affordable as you scale.
Enterprise-grade security by default
We include free Universal SSL/TLS encryption and domain name system security extensions (DNSSEC) to ensure your .com domain remains protected from cache poisoning, domain hijacking, spoofing, and impersonation.
Automatic WHOIS privacy
Cloudflare protects your identity by automatically redacting personal contact information from public records. WHOIS privacy helps keep your inbox free from the spam and solicitation that might follow a .com registration.
Instant global propagation
Registering a .com with the world’s fastest DNS provider means your DNS record changes take effect in seconds. Whether you are launching a new site or migrating a storefront, your global presence is always synchronized.