Low-cost domain names

Inexpensive domain name registration starts here. Cloudflare Registrar is a low-cost domain name registration provider with automatic renewals, no markup on domain names, and no inflated renewal fees. Buy a domain or transfer a domain today and start saving money.
Cloudflare Registrar has no unnecessary add-ons, markups, or surprise fees. Just buy a domain, at cost.
Switch from a current registrar to Cloudflare and save. Setup is easy.
Support for the most common top-level domains (TLDs), like .com or .org, plus more than 200 others.
Cloudflare Registrar defends domains against domain hijacking and supports the latest security protocols, like DNSSEC.