Low-cost domain names

Inexpensive domain names with easy setup and no extra fees
Inexpensive domain name registration starts here. Cloudflare Registrar is a low-cost domain name registration provider with automatic renewals, no markup on domain names, and no inflated renewal fees. Buy a domain or transfer a domain today and start saving money.

Benefits of Cloudflare Registrar
Lower cost, no hidden fees

Cloudflare Registrar has no unnecessary add-ons, markups, or surprise fees. Just buy a domain, at cost.

Easy domain transfer

Switch from a current registrar to Cloudflare and save. Setup is easy.

Almost any TLD

Support for the most common top-level domains (TLDs), like .com or .org, plus more than 200 others.

Built-in security

Cloudflare Registrar defends domains against domain hijacking and supports the latest security protocols, like DNSSEC.

FAQs about domain name costs

