What is cloud networking?

Cloud networking uses cloud-based technologies to connect users, applications, and other essential resources. All of the networking technologies — including physical hardware and management capabilities — are hosted in a public or private cloud environment.
To implement cloud networking, some organizations opt for network-as-a-service (NaaS) offerings from cloud providers. These offerings enable organizations to connect their on-premises data centers and cloud environments while reducing management complexity. Organizations do not need any of their own network infrastructure — only Internet connectivity. In other cases, organizations might choose to use cloud technologies to support private cloud or hybrid cloud environments.
Multi-cloud networking uses capabilities from more than one public cloud platform. With multi-cloud networking, organizations can optimize networking functions across those clouds for performance, cost, availability, and other criteria.
Cloud networking typically requires three primary components: cloud infrastructure, virtualization capabilities, and cloud-based management tools.
When you use public cloud platforms for cloud networking, you can realize several key cloud computing benefits.
Though there are numerous benefits from cloud networking, some organizations might be concerned with the potential for latency, vendor lock-in, and loss of control.
In a traditional networking model, an organization owns and operates their own networking equipment, including switches, routers, gateways, load balancers, and firewalls. That network infrastructure is housed in on-premises data centers. When teams need to scale up their networking resources, they must buy and implement additional equipment.
If you use a public cloud for cloud networking, the physical infrastructure is owned and operated by the cloud provider. Because networking functions are abstracted from physical equipment, you have great configuration flexibility. And because cloud providers often have vast infrastructure resources, you can scale easily. Your team can configure and manage the network virtually, using cloud-based tools.
Cloud networking, sometimes called “cloud-based networking,” is different than “cloud-enabled” networking. With cloud-based networking, the physical infrastructure, networking capabilities, and management tools all come from a cloud provider.
With cloud-enabled networking, you have a traditional, on-premises network, but your administrators manage or secure that network using cloud-based resources. So, for example, you might use a cloud firewall or anti-virus solution to protect your on-premises network.
Cloud networking is just one of many types of services offered by cloud providers. These providers typically have additional types of infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) offerings, such as compute and storage services. Most providers also have multiple software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings, including databases, analytics, security services, artificial intelligence (AI) services, machine learning (ML) services, developer tools, and more.
Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud provides robust cloud networking, enabling organizations to connect everything — employees, apps, and other resources — while maintaining visibility and control over IT. Organizations can tap into a full range of network connectivity and security capabilities, all delivered as services within a secure access service edge (SASE) framework.
