Cloudflare CASB
A modern, SASE-native cloud access security broker (CASB)
Identify security posture risks within SaaS applications, GenAI tools, and cloud environments. Find and remediate misconfigurations and data security issues that create risk.
Benefits of Cloudflare CASB
Comprehensive visibility
Pinpoint misconfigurations, exposed files, and suspicious activity in SaaS apps and cloud environments — and remediate risks as they arise.
SaaS access control
Apply inline, context-driven zero trust policies to control which users and devices access your internal resources.
Granular data protection
Scan for sensitive data at rest, and apply consistent DLP controls across environments to block accidental or risky data sharing.
Simplified compliance
Help meet regulatory compliance requirements with better SaaS and cloud visibility to assess risk, remediate posture issues, and maintain audit trails.
HOW IT WORKS
Regain visibility and control over SaaS and cloud environments
Cloudflare’s multimode CASB helps deliver unified cloud security for SaaS apps (including GenAI tools) and cloud storage environments. To manage posture and secure data at rest, simple API integrations continuously scan your environments for vulnerabilities and potential risks.
Other workspace security services like ZTNA and SWG are seamlessly deployed as an inline CASB to manage SaaS and cloud access — no additional configurations needed.
ANALYST RECOGNITION
What top analysts say
Scored 2nd highest in ‘Strategy’ category in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Platforms, Q3 2025
Cloudflare a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Email, Messaging, And Collaboration Security Solutions, Q2 2025
What our customers are saying
“Today, Cloudflare helps prevent our users from sharing sensitive data and code with tools like ChatGPT and Bard, enabling us to take advantage of AI safely. Going forward, we are excited for Cloudflare’s continued innovations to protect data, and in particular, their vision and roadmap for services like DLP and CASB.”
CISO — Applied Systems
Top CASB use cases
Manage cloud access and security posture to prevent data loss
Manage security posture of AI tools
Jumpstart your AI security posture management (AI-SPM) strategy by detecting GenAI-specific configuration risks across popular AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini.
Control application access
Provide least privilege access to SaaS and cloud apps, then track security posture findings and remediate issues to shrink your attack surface.
Safeguard valuable IP and developer code
Detect sensitive data at rest in files stored in SaaS and cloud apps. Find and fix issues that risk data exposure and code leaks.