Sign up

Cloudflare Network Flow

Cloud-based network flow monitoring

Network Flow provides end-to-end network traffic visibility, real-time alerts, and DDoS attack identification — all from a single, integrated dashboard.

Talk to an expert
Select your job level... *
C-Level
Director
Individual Contributor
Manager
Other
Student
VP
Select your job function... *
DevOps
Engineering
Executive
Finance/ Procurement
Infrastructure
IT
Network
Other
Press / Media
Product
Sales / Marketing
Security
Student
Select your country...
Afghanistan
Aland Islands
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Antarctica
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bolivia, Plurinational State of
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Bouvet Island
Brazil
British Indian Ocean Territory
Brunei Darussalam
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Cape Verde
Cayman Islands
Central African Republic
Chad
Chile
China
Christmas Island
Cocos (Keeling) Islands
Colombia
Comoros
Congo
Congo, the Democratic Republic of the
Cook Islands
Costa Rica
Cote d'Ivoire
Croatia
Cuba
Curaçao
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Djibouti
Dominica
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Estonia
Ethiopia
Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
Faroe Islands
Fiji
Finland
France
French Guiana
French Polynesia
French Southern Territories
Gabon
Gambia
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Gibraltar
Greece
Greenland
Grenada
Guadeloupe
Guatemala
Guernsey
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Heard Island and McDonald Islands
Holy See (Vatican City State)
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Ireland
Isle of Man
Israel
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Jersey
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kiribati
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Lao People's Democratic Republic
Latvia
Lebanon
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macao
Macedonia, the former Yugoslav Republic of
Madagascar
Malawi
Malaysia
Maldives
Mali
Malta
Martinique
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mexico
Moldova, Republic of
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Montserrat
Morocco
Mozambique
Myanmar
Namibia
Nauru
Nepal
Netherlands
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
Niue
Norfolk Island
North Korea
Norway
Oman
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Pitcairn
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Qatar
Reunion
Romania
Russian Federation
Rwanda
Saint Barthélemy
Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Martin (French part)
Saint Pierre and Miquelon
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Samoa
San Marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Singapore
Sint Maarten (Dutch part)
Slovakia
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
Somalia
South Africa
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
South Korea
South Sudan
Spain
Sri Lanka
Sudan
Suriname
Svalbard and Jan Mayen
Swaziland
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Taiwan
Tajikistan
Tanzania, United Republic of
Thailand
Timor-Leste
Togo
Tokelau
Tonga
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Turkey
Turkmenistan
Turks and Caicos Islands
Tuvalu
Uganda
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
United States
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of
Viet Nam
Virgin Islands, British
Wallis and Futuna
Western Sahara
Yemen
Zambia
Zimbabwe

 
In submitting this form, you agree to receive information from Cloudflare related to our products, events, and special offers. You can unsubscribe from such messages at any time. We never sell your data, and we value your privacy choices. Please see our Privacy Policy for information.
Magic Network Monitoring - hero - Image

Benefits of Cloudflare Network Flow

Traffic Legit Browser Tile - Icon
Real-time traffic monitoring

With real-time traffic data, you can quickly confirm your security policies, identify new vulnerabilities, and analyze shifting traffic patterns — as soon as they arise.

Security shield protection - Icon
Advanced DDoS alerts

Our powerful DDoS mitigation services monitor your network for threats and notify you of incoming attacks.

Icon Tile Analytics Data
Analytics from a single dashboard

View all alerts and insights within a single dashboard — allowing you to easily analyze your network traffic across different cloud environments.

ABM - Stryker - Secure your AI initiatives with Cloudflare - 6 icons - Card 1 - Icon
Free version available to everyone

Try out Network Flow for free in less than 30 minutes with our easy onboarding wizard and quick setup process

Magic Network Monitoring - How it works - Image

HOW IT WORKS

Monitor and analyze your network traffic in the cloud

With Network Flow, you can send your network flow data from your routers to Cloudflare’s network edge — spanning over 330 locations worldwide.

We receive and parse your data, then automatically provide analytics and alerts on your network traffic patterns, helping you instantly improve your security posture and visibility.

Improve your network visibility in as little as 30 minutes

Read blog

Top Network Flow use cases

Migrate your network flow monitoring to the cloud for improved, real-time alerts and insights into network activity.

Icon Tile Analytics Data
Migrate your network flow monitoring to the cloud

Provision virtual network services on the fly and get combined analytics across all network flow types.

Cloudflare Magic Transit Tile - Icon
Monitor and mitigate incoming attacks

See exactly what threats are aimed at your network and apply our automatic attack mitigation services via Magic Transit.

AI Audit - Benefits - Better visibility - icon
Get deeper insights into network traffic

Maintain end-to-end visibility across all of your internal network traffic — and boost your monitoring, troubleshooting, and maintenance efforts with detailed analytics.

Network Flow resources

Blog Resource Thumbnail

Blog

Improve visibility into your network traffic patterns
Read blog post  
Insights - thumbnail

Developer docs

Get started with Network Flow
Explore developer docs  
Thumbnail - Blog post - Template 1 - Lava lamp

Blog

How Cloudflare uses Network Flow
Read blog post  
Security Shield Protection Icon

Get started today

Talk to an expert
Select your job level... *
C-Level
Director
Individual Contributor
Manager
Other
Student
VP
Select your job function... *
DevOps
Engineering
Executive
Finance/ Procurement
Infrastructure
IT
Network
Other
Press / Media
Product
Sales / Marketing
Security
Student
Select your country...
Afghanistan
Aland Islands
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Antarctica
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bolivia, Plurinational State of
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Bouvet Island
Brazil
British Indian Ocean Territory
Brunei Darussalam
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Cape Verde
Cayman Islands
Central African Republic
Chad
Chile
China
Christmas Island
Cocos (Keeling) Islands
Colombia
Comoros
Congo
Congo, the Democratic Republic of the
Cook Islands
Costa Rica
Cote d'Ivoire
Croatia
Cuba
Curaçao
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Djibouti