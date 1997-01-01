Cloudflare Network Firewall
A cloud-native network firewall for your enterprise WAN
Cloudflare Network Firewall is a firewall-as-a-service (FWaaS) offering for on-premises networks and WANs. No more bottlenecks — instead of backhauling traffic through firewall appliances, filter layer 3 and 4 traffic with the Cloudflare network, which has locations in over 330 cities throughout the world.
Benefits of Cloudflare Network Firewall
Secure entire WAN
Enforce network security policies across your entire WAN, including headquarters, branch offices, and virtual private clouds.
No appliances to manage
With Network Firewall delivered from the Cloudflare global network, your security scales with your business needs. No artificial choke points or downtime for appliance upgrades.
Deploy rules instantly
Fine-grained filtering rules deploy globally in seconds. Manage rules from a single dashboard.
HOW IT WORKS
Apply filtering policies on the Cloudflare global network
Cloudflare Network Firewall runs everywhere in Cloudflare’s global network, letting you inspect layer 3 / 4 traffic no matter where your branch offices are located.
It also runs in-line with Cloudflare One, our comprehensive cloud-based WAN-as-a-Service solution for replacing a patchwork of legacy hardware appliances for networking and security.
What our customers are saying
“The Cloudflare implementation engineers helped us complete a huge piece of work in a very complex environment. Overnight we expanded our Cloudflare protection from our web applications to our entire network. It was an A+ experience.”
Technology Project Manager, Melbourne Airport
Top Cloudflare Network Firewall use cases
Retire legacy firewall appliances
Network Firewall is deployed from the cloud, blocking attacks with no need to install or maintain hardware boxes.
Mitigate L3 DDoS attacks
Network Firewall integrates Magic Transit to stop layer 3 DDoS attacks that can overwhelm your infrastructure.
See how global companies are using Cloudflare Network Firewall to accelerate their applications
Resources
Developing a strategy for your network modernization
The enterprise network long remained stubbornly resistant to change. But as networks begin to modernize, how should CIOs define the scope of the project, and what key use cases should they consider?
Cloudflare Network Firewall documentation
Explore tutorials and developer documentation to learn how to apply Network Firewall (available to Magic Transit or Cloudflare WAN Enterprise customers) for your cloud infrastructure and network offices.