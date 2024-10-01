Cloudflare provides a SLA for our Business and Enterprise plans.

Cloudflare's Business plan offers a 100% uptime guarantee. In the event of downtime, customers receive a service credit against their monthly fee, in proportion to the respective disruption and affected customer ratio. You can view the full Business plan SLA, here: https://www.cloudflare.com/business-sla/

Cloudflare Enterprise customers receive a 10x credit (included in the Standard Success Offering) against the monthly fee, in proportion to the respective disruption and affected customer ratio. The Premium Success Offering includes 25x reimbursement uptime SLA. You can view the full Enterprise plan SLA, here: https://www.cloudflare.com/enterprise_support_sla/