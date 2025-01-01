Deploying an application to the cloud requires a robust network, ample storage, and compute power. But that only covers the architecture, and does not include all the other tools and services necessary to build, deploy, and support your applications. To simplify configuration and interoperability when deploying your applications, Cloudflare is launching our Developer Platform Partnerships: working with key partners in areas like database connectivity, authentication, and infrastructure management.
Our edge cloud products and partner products fit seamlessly into existing stacks and improve developer productivity through simple development and deploy workflows.
It takes a village to develop and maintain an application. Cloudflare Workers is the most developer-friendly Compute platform. We are extending its capabilities by connecting to the various components developers would like by partnering with several companies. Cloudflare Workers can now build distributed, global, transactional use cases natively with direct API calls from Workers.
Cloudflare is partnering with six observability-focused companies that are deeply integrated into the Cloudflare Workers ecosystem. These partnerships will provide immediate value in building the operational muscle to maintain and make your next generation of applications fast, secure, and bullet-proof in production.
Learn about Cloudflare's extensive developer platform ecosystem, and how our partner integrations are offering the freedom and flexibility to developers to choose from a variety of tools.
Learn why Cloudflare partnered with CMS providers like Sanity, Strapi, Contentful, and WordPress to allow developers to automate builds for static sites based on content changes, and how Deploy Hooks enable customers to be more strategic about when these builds should happen.
Learn how Cloudflare and StackBlitz's partnership helps bring the Wrangler experience closer to developers – directly to their browser, with no dependencies required.
Learn why Cloudflare's partnership with Sentry, Honeycomb, and Stytch offers an opportunity to collaborate with popular third-party observability, monitoring, and authentication providers to provide their own Pages Plugins.