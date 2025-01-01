Developer Platform Partnerships Cloudflare is working with partners to provide the network, storage, and compute power to deliver apps faster and safer

Deploying an application to the cloud requires a robust network, ample storage, and compute power. But that only covers the architecture, and does not include all the other tools and services necessary to build, deploy, and support your applications. To simplify configuration and interoperability when deploying your applications, Cloudflare is launching our Developer Platform Partnerships: working with key partners in areas like database connectivity, authentication, and infrastructure management.