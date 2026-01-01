The AI mandate
Several years into the rise of AI, many enterprises find themselves at a crossroads. Though 71% have adopted generative AI to some degree, the majority of those projects haven’t yet delivered returns.
This executive brief showcases why trust is the foundation for accelerating the AI mandate every leader is faced with.
Trust is the foundation of AI
In order to expose generative AI and agents to customer data, enterprises need to be able to track how those services use the data.
They also need to be able to protect the customer experiences and workforce apps powered by AI. But they face challenges like complex environments, limited data visibility, and data compliance.
Challenges
Complex environments
Data often lives across multiple apps and clouds, each of which may be protected by different security services.
Limited data visibility
Enterprises may not be able to determine with enough confidence how and when AI services access data.
Data compliance
Regulations may impose extra security and reporting requirements, or push enterprises to use different security services in different regions.
Build for scale
Enterprises want to be able to build their own AI services efficiently, and often try to do so via modular platforms that standardize AI models, data pipelines, and delivery mechanisms across different use cases.
However, common obstacles include developer shortages, engineering complexity, and expensive training.
Challenges
Developer shortages
For most enterprises, engineers are hard to hire and slow to train.
Engineering complexity
AI models are difficult to build and implement, and the underlying technology is constantly changing.
Expensive training
Finding budget to support this necessary step can further delay launch timelines.
Turn pilots into impact
Many enterprises need to be able to scale AI services for large, globally distributed customer bases and workforces.
Since AI is a rapidly evolving field, enterprises also need to be able to continually test and refine those services. However, they’re often held back by expensive AI inference, regulatory compliance, and rapidly shifting AI trends.
Challenges
Expensive AI inference
Which can hold back the enterprise’s user growth goals, or make it less willing to test unproven AI apps.
Regulatory compliance
Which can limit the enterprise’s ability to run AI models or AI-powered apps in certain regions.
Rapidly shifting AI trends
Which can distract the enterprise with new models and technologies to experiment with.
Cloudflare AI Security
As organizations rush to harness the transformative power of AI, adoption often outpaces security. For every sanctioned initiative, there are countless instances of shadow AI by individuals and teams. In fact, 85% of IT decisionmakers say employees are adopting AI tools even before their IT teams can assess them. And 93% of employees admit to putting information into AI tools without approval.
Cloudflare’s AI Security Suite gives organizations the confidence to move faster with AI by removing the uncertainty around risk. To learn more, read the CxOs guide to AI security.
