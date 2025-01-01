Sign up

Implement coffee shop networking with Cloudflare

Improve user experience and reduce legacy network infrastructure

Use Cloudflare’s globally distributed, cloud-native SASE platform to streamline access to applications and simplify branch networking.

The Cloudflare difference

Better user experience

Deliver a simple, streamlined, and secure user access experience, regardless of physical location.

Lower total cost of ownership (TCO)

Reduce capital expenditures on hardware appliances and private network connections.

Cloud-scale agility and speed

Swiftly provision coverage around the world, without having to build out private infrastructure.

How it works

Key steps for coffee shop networking

Reduce traditional, on-premises networking equipment by shifting to Cloudflare’s unified, cloud-native SASE services:

  • Safely work from anywhere, whether on-prem or remotely, using Access for zero trust network access (ZTNA).
  • Connect your networks using the flexible options for Magic WAN with branch and retail sites, data centers, and clouds.
  • Secure traffic and stop threats using our comprehensive SWG (Gateway) and firewall-as-a-service, Magic Firewall.
  • Proactively monitor the user experience, identify problems, and troubleshoot device and network health issues using Digital Experience Monitoring (DEX).
What customers are saying

Ocado group - Logo

“As we scale up with more sites, configuring new networks can be as expensive as it is complex. Our vision is to get to a point where we can drop a device anywhere in the world and have it just work. Cloudflare is how we achieve that level of standardization and simplicity.”

Chief Technology Officer, Ocado

Simplify your network with Cloudflare's coffee shop networking solutions

Why cloudflare

Simplify and streamline data visibility and protection for all traffic

Cloudflare’s unified platform of cloud-native security and connectivity services is the ideal foundation for data protection:

Code api - Icon
Composable architecture

Meet any business requirement with full API programmability and location-customizable logging, routing, caching, and decryption.

Internet Globe - Icon Tile
Integration

Preserve user experiences with single-pass inspection and a network that’s 50 ms from 95% of Internet users.

Machine learning AI - Icon
Threat intelligence

Block more threats — known and unknown — with intelligence gleaned from blocking ~234 billion daily threats.

Account analytics - Tile
Unified interface

Reduce tool sprawl and alert fatigue with a single unified administrative UI.

Resources

Cloudflare webinars

On-demand webinar

Building the foundation for coffee shop networking

Learn about how to build a flexible blueprint to adopt coffee shop networking, using core SASE use cases as the foundation.

Product overview

Magic WAN

Simplify network connectivity from branch sites, multic-loud VPCs, or data centers using the Cloudflare One SASE platform.

Product overview

Cloudflare Access

Improve productivity and reduce risk with user access to self-hosted, SaaS, or non-web apps — without a VPN.

