Cloudflare Product Portfolio

Last Updated October 12, 2021

We deliver a suite of deeply integrated products that serve as a unified control plane for our customers. Customers can quickly and easily join Cloudflare by using just one of our products and expand over time by adding most products with a single click. Our integrated suite of products consists of:

Solutions for an organization's external-facing infrastructure (such as websites, apps, and APIs) to deliver security, performance, and reliability Solutions to serve an organization's internal resources (such as internal networks and devices) Developer-based solutions Consumer offerings

Cloudflare for External-Facing Infrastructure

Cloudflare offers a suite of products to help ensure that external-facing infrastructure (such as websites, applications, and APIs) that are exposed to the Internet are safe from attack, fast, and reliable.

Security

We provide an integrated cloud-based security solution designed to secure any combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, onpremise, SaaS applications, and IoT devices.

Performance

Our performance solutions improve conversions, reduce churn, and improve visitor experiences by accelerating web and mobile performance, while keeping applications available.

Reliability

Our reliability solutions improve the overall operational experience of the Internet and allow our customers to run their digital operations much more efficiently.

Cloudflare for Internal Infrastructure

Cloudflare provides a comprehensive, cloud-based network-as-a-service solution that is designed to be secure, fast, reliable, and define the future of the corporate network. Whereas some large companies had built their own proprietary networks to control and protect their employees working in virtual space, that model had significant limitations, including a price tag that was prohibitive for most companies and an inability to adapt well to increased use of mobile devices and remote work. By leveraging the public Internet, Cloudflare brings together in a single pane of glass how employees connect, on-ramps for branch offices, secure connectivity for applications, and controlled access to SaaS. Broadly speaking, the Cloudflare internal infrastructure solution has two components: (i) on-ramps, which connect users, devices, or locations to Cloudflare's network; and (ii) filters, which are the products that protect, inspect, and privilege data.

On-ramps

These products connect a user, device, or location to Cloudflare's edge. This effectively enables Cloudflare to act as a secure WAN for all entities on a corporate network regardless what device they use or where they are located.

Developer-based Solutions

By leveraging our serverless platform, developers can build serverless applications that scale without needing to spend time and effort on infrastructure or operations. This enables them to deliver more performant applications that have instant global scale, all while improving their productivity.

Consumer Offerings

Our consumer products make it easy for individuals to have a performant and secure Internet experience. Adoption of our consumer offerings makes our business offerings more powerful and adoption of our business offerings improves our consumer offerings. Our consumer offerings also have been an effective and differentiated marketing channel to increase the awareness of our brand.

Product Listing

Advanced Certificate Manager

Advanced Certificate Manager is a flexible and customizable way to issue and manage certificates in Cloudflare. Customers use Advanced Certificate Manager when they want something more customizable than Universal SSL but still want the convenience of SSL certificate issuance and renewal.

Advanced DDoS

Cloudflare DDoS protection secures websites, applications, and entire networks while ensuring the performance of legitimate traffic is not compromised.





Always Online™

Serves a limited copy of a cached website, to keep it online for a customer’s visitors should the customer’s origin server go down.





Analytics

Provides summaries of the data collected at Cloudflare's edge. This can be used to identify security threats, find opportunities to improve performance, and troubleshoot problems for all of our products and sites in your account. Cloudflare's analytics products summarize the data collected by Cloudflare for you and include extensive information about attack and mitigation activity detected by Firewall, load balancer steering decisions, threat and event data, and more.





Anycast Network

Enhances performance and reliability by globally and automatically load balancing Internet-scale traffic across our network based on proximity of request and other factors.





API

Allows customers to view and manage all Cloudflare services via APIs.





Apps Marketplace

Offers an open suite of tools which can be installed instantly with just a few clicks. We have further expanded our offering through Cloudflare Apps with Workers, which allows developers to package Cloudflare Workers, delivering new Cloudflare Workers-powered experiences to our customers.





Audit Logs

Allows customers to audit the changes made to their Cloudflare account across Cloudflare products.





Argo Smart Routing

Argo Smart Routing improves Internet performance by intelligently routing end users through less congested and more reliable paths over the Internet using our network.

Argo for Spectrum

Cloudflare Spectrum integrates with Argo Smart Routing to send TCP traffic faster than the ‘best-effort’ Internet. Cloudflare’s network learns from the traffic that spans approximately 25,000,000 Internet properties, enabling machine-learning (ML) based intelligent routing around network congestion in real-time.

API Shield™

API Shield is a security tool that protects API traffic against attacks designed to perform unauthorized actions or exfiltrate data.

At Cost Registrar

Cloudflare Registrar securely registers and manages your domain names with transparent, no-markup pricing that eliminates surprise renewal fees and hidden add-on charges.

Bot Management

Intelligently stops bot traffic; close integrations with Cloudflare's WAF, analytics, logs, and more.





Browser Insights & Origin Monitoring

Measures the performance of websites from the perspective of end users by inserting a JavaScript beacon into HTML web pages and collecting timing data using the Performance API available in most browsers.





Browser Isolation (Advanced)

Runs in the cloud away from your networks and endpoints, drastically reducing the attack surface and stopping unknown malware while keeping the experience of using a local browser





Bring Your Own IPs (BYOIP)

With Bringing Your Own IPs (BYOIP), Cloudflare announces your IPs in all our locations. Use your IPs with Magic Transit, Spectrum, or CDN services. BYOIP is compatible with Magic Transit, Spectrum, and CDN services.





Content Delivery Network (CDN)

Cloudflare's CDN is a distributed network of servers that provides several advantages for a web site. By caching web site content, Cloudflare helps improve page load speeds, reduce bandwidth usage, and reduce CPU usage on the server.





Certificate Transparency Monitoring

If you enable Certificate Transparency (CT) Monitoring, Cloudflare will send you an email whenever your domain is recognized in a CT log. Usually, these certificates are legitimate and do not require further action. We send emails so you can double-check for yourself.





China Network

A collection of Cloudflare performance and security services operating in Mainland China.





Cloudflare Access

Zero trust application access based on identity, device, location and network context.





Cloudflare Gateway™

Filters all traffic crossing to devices to prevent malicious traffic reaching end-user devices.





Cloudflare Gateway™ (DNS Only)

Filters DNS traffic crossing to devices to prevent malicious traffic reaching end-user devices.

Cloudflare Images

Cloudflare Images lets you set up an image pipeline in minutes. Build a scalable image pipeline to store, resize, optimize and deliver images in a fast and secure manner.

Cloudflare Logs

Enterprise customers can access detailed logs of Cloudflare activity and events and combine that information with logs from other sources, like your application server. Use Logs when you want the flexibility of customizing where and how you view your log data, including importing Logs to SIEMs and other third-party analysis providers.





Cloudflare Network Interconnect

Direct internet connectivity between on-premise network and Cloudflare wherever they are. Connection is offered either via a private network interconnect (PNI) or over an Internet Exchange (IX).





Cloudflare Pages®

Cloudflare Pages allows frontend developers to quickly and easily build, collaborate on, and deploy websites.





Cloudflare Registrar

Offers secure registration and management of domain names.





Cloudflare’s Security Operations Center (SOC) as a Service

Cloudflare’s Security Operations Center (SOC)-as-a-Service is designed to meet the security monitoring, threat detection and incident response needs of enterprises of all sizes and sophistication, across Layer 3, Layer 4, and Layer 7. The SOC combines our award-winning best-in-class security products, next-generation detection and alerting platform and 24x7x365 assistance from our network security engineers.





Cloudflare Spectrum

DDoS protection, firewalling features and performance benefits for any TCP or UDP based application (such as gaming, FTP, email etc).





Cloudflare Stream

Cloudflare Stream provides out-of-the-box video infrastructure that handles storage, encoding and delivery. Using the Stream API, customers can build video functionality affordably and with minimal engineering effort.





Custom SSL

Cloudflare automatically provisions SSL certificates that are shared by multiple customer domains. Business and Enterprise customers have the option to upload a custom, dedicated SSL certificate that will be presented to end users. This allows the use of extended validation (EV) and organization validated (OV) certificates.

Cloudflare WAF

Cloudflare WAF protects a customer’s Internet properties from common vulnerabilities like SQL injection attacks, cross-site scripting, and cross-site forgery requests, with no changes to its existing infrastructure.

Data Localization Suite

Data Localization Suite is a set of products that helps customers who want to maintain local control over their traffic while retaining the security benefits of a global network. It consists of the following products for a subscriber's Enterprise zones: Regional Services, Geo Key Manager, Keyless SSL Services.



Dedicated SSL

Migrated to Advanced Certificate Manager (ACM)

DNS Firewall

DNS Firewall is a DNS proxy that increases performance, security and global distribution for DNS providers, registrars, and enterprises that maintain their own DNS infrastructure.

Enterprise DNS Only

Cloudflare DNS is an enterprise-grade authoritative DNS service that offers the fastest response time, unparalleled redundancy, and advanced security with built-in DDoS mitigation and DNSSEC.





Enterprise - Primary DNS

Cloudflare offers a managed DNS service that can be configured in a hidden primary setup or as a secondary DNS service. In a hidden primary setup, users establish an unlisted primary server to store all zone files and changes, then enable one or more secondary servers to receive and resolve queries. Although the secondary servers essentially fulfill the function of a primary server, the hidden setup allows users to hide their origin IP and shield it from attacks.





Error Pages

Allows customers to customize the error pages that Cloudflare serves to end clients when errors occur.

Healthchecks

A monitoring system to always stay updated around the health and availability of your origin servers and systems.

Image Resizing

Resize images for a variety of device types and connections from a single-source master image. Images can be manipulated by dimensions, compression ratios, and format (WebP conversion where supported). It is a feature of Speed->Optimization on the Dashboard.





Intel

Unique and proprietary threat intelligence developed by Cloudflare threat research designed to protect your network from security threats and help your security team quickly detect and respond to security threats.

Keyless SSL

Cloudflare’s Keyless SSL allows security-conscious clients to benefit from Cloudflare without exposing their TLS private keys.

Load Balancing

Improve application performance and availability by steering traffic away from unhealthy origin servers and dynamically distributing it to the most available and responsive server pools.

Magic Firewall®

Cloud-based firewall enables administrators to set policies for all traffic entering and leaving the network.

Magic Transit®

Extends the benefits of our network to customers' on-premise and data center networks. Magic Transit is deployed in front of an enterprise network and protects it at the IP layer from DDoS attacks and enables provisioning of a full suite of virtual network functions, including IP packet filtering and firewalling, load balancing, and traffic management tools.

Magic WAN®



Extends the benefits of our network to customers' private networks. Magic WAN enables IP level connectivity as well as a full suite of virtual network functions, including IP packet filtering and firewalling, load balancing, and traffic management tools.

Page Rules

Conditionally change zone settings such as security level or rocket loader settings. Also is how cache settings are configured for traffic passing through the zone.

Page Shield

Page Shield helps you detect attacks happening in your end users' browsers.

Premium Success

Premium Success helps customers maximize their adoption and investment with Cloudflare. This plan includes everything in the Standard Success Offering plus a designated success team assigned to your account that provides highly customized tuning and strategic assistance at every step along the way and is ideal for large and rapidly growing enterprises that require one-on-one guidance, have complex technical environments, and need enhanced support service at rapid response times.





Rate Limiting

Provides the ability to limit the rate of requests and gain valuable insights into specific URLs of websites, applications, or API endpoints.

Secondary DNS

Secondary DNS is available for domains on Enterprise plans. Secondary DNS allows Cloudflare to act as a Secondary DNS provider to another organization's Primary DNS. With Secondary DNS, DNS entries are edited in a system outside of Cloudflare and changes are transferred to Cloudflare's infrastructure.





Secure Registrar

Custom Domain Protection for Cloudflare Registrar, available on the Enterprise Plan, protects your organization from domain hijacking with exclusively out-of-band verification of any changes to your Registrar account. Cloudflare is an ICANN accredited registrar providing secure domain registration for high-profile domains.

SSL for SaaS

Offers the benefits of Cloudflare’s SSL management to SaaS company’s customers. Allows SaaS customers to use their custom vanity domains while maintaining a branded customer experience, improved SEO rankings, and all the perks of dedicated certificates.



SSL for SaaS Advanced

SSL for SaaS Advanced requires customers to subscribe to SSL for SaaS. It offers additional features such as Custom Metadata and Apex Proxying.

Standard Success Offering

The Standard Success Offering helps you get started quickly with guided customer success-led onboarding, customer success guidance, and continued online support and training. You get access to 24/7/365 email and emergency phone support, on-demand technical resource guides, best practice product implementation multimedia, and advanced reporting capabilities, no matter your business size.





Static IPs

Where Cloudflare sets fixed IP addresses for your domain.





Teams for Enterprise

Teams for Enterprise is best for organizations that want security transformation backed by maximum support, visibility, connectivity and interoperability. The plan includes security controls designed to bring the power of Cloudflare’s global edge network to secure users, devices and networks with Zero Trust browsing and application access. Core features include: Zero Trust Network Access, Private Routing to IP/Hosts, Network Firewall as-a-service, Cloud Access Security Broker, Secure Web Gateway, HTTP/S Inspection and Filters, DNS Resolution and Filters.

Waiting Room

Cloudflare Waiting Room allows organizations to route excess users to a custom-branded waiting room, helping preserve customer experience and protect origin servers from being overwhelmed with requests.

Workers Bundled

Workers Bundled, formerly known as "Workers", allows developers to augment existing applications or create entirely new ones through a lightweight execution environment without configuring or maintaining infrastructure.

Workers KV

Workers KV is a global, low-latency, key-value data store. It supports high read volumes with low-latency, making it possible to build highly dynamic APIs and websites which respond as quickly as a cached static file would.





Workers Unbound

Workers Unbound is a serverless platform for compute-intensive workloads, supporting up to 30s CPU time (GA), and 15 minute cron triggers (beta).