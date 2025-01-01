Copy article link

What is application modernization?

Application modernization is the process of updating the architecture, code, and infrastructure of older — or "legacy" — applications. The term most often refers to switching an application's infrastructure from on-premises to cloud-based, and it usually involves moving from a monolithic application architecture to a microservices or serverless architecture. The goal is to make applications more scalable, maintainable, and cost-efficient, while reducing operational overhead.

Like other types of modernization that have taken place in the business world (such as switching from printed memos to emails), application modernization adapts processes to new technologies in pursuit of greater efficiency. Modernizing legacy applications allows the developers of those applications to benefit from cloud computing, which is more scalable and has a more flexible cost structure than older IT models.

Application modernization is often part of a larger cloud migration or digital transformation effort.