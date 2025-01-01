Sign up

Design Elements

Overview

The "Flare" found in the "Cloud" logomark is the hero element of the design system. Using the flare reinforces the brand in a big, bold way. Its shape has an elegant and mature flow that conveys our confidence and simplicity to the enterprise world.

Flare arcs
Design Elements - Flare Arcs - Positive Flare Arcs - Image

Positive flare arcs
The flare can be visually deconstructed into four arcs. These arcs are the foundational elements of the visual system.

They are cropped into layout and overlapped to create intersections between arcs.
Within layout, we never show a complete flare. There is a limit of two arcs of a single flare that can be visible.

Design Elements - Flare Arcs - Negative Flare Arcs - Image

Negative flare arcs
The flare can be viewed as negative and positive shapes. Both perspectives have their advantages.

For example, the negative shapes can be used as containers to give type a legible place to live. Or, placed on top of a photo.

Single
Design Elements - Single - Single Flare - Image

Single flare
This is the most basic version of the design system. Shown here in the brand color gradient. It can also be executed in flat colors.

Design Elements - Single - Flare Positioning - Image

Flare positioning
The positioning of a single flare arc is very flexible. The arc can live in any corner of any rectangular format.

Multiple
Design Elements - Multiple - Double Flare - Image

Double flare
Dimension is added by overlapping two or more flares. This further expresses the expansive range of Cloudflare’s capabilities and offerings.

Design Elements - Multiple - Triple Flare - Image

Triple flare
The intersections represent our multifaceted approach to solving complexity in a diverse, global ecosystem (in a harmonious way).

Library
Overview

This library consists of readymade flare images that can be used in many ways across a wide range of assets. Not all situations are the same so the arrangements and crop of the patterns can be different depending on the asset and allows us to keep the brand fresh. The outcome is elegant, bold and piques curiosity.

Design Elements - Library - Multi-flare 01 - Image

Multi-flare 01

Design Elements - Library - Multi-flare 03 - Image

Multi-flare 03

Design Elements - Library - Multi-flare 05 - Image

Multi-flare 05

Design Elements - Library - Multi-flare 02 - Image

Multi-flare 02

Design Elements - Library - Multi-flare 04 - Image

Multi-flare 04

Design Elements - Library - Multi-flare 06 - Image

Multi-flare 06

Cropping
Overview

The Multi-Flare images offer flexibility and variety in creating dynamic compositions in all shapes and sizes. Can be used whole, full bleed, cropped into (see examples), rotated 180°. Substitute the brand image with a brand gradient for:

  • Scenarios resulting in unusable crops

  • Small space formats where the detail of the image becomes illegible

  • Designs requiring more minimal/less distracting touch of branding (think a slim gradient border running along the edge of a frame)

Design Elements - Cropping - Rectangle - Image
Design Elements - Cropping - Rectangle - Right - Image

Rectangle
The Multi-Flare images offer flexibility and variety in creating dynamic compositions in all shapes and sizes. Can be used whole, rotated, full bleed, cropped into as shown in these examples.

Design Elements - Cropping - Square - Two Column - Left - Image
Design Elements - Cropping - Square - Two Column - Right - Image

Square
Do not over-crop into the image. Cropping too tightly can lead to a loss of definition in detail such as flattening out the orange tonal range, and recognition of the shape of flare arcs as well as limiting a dynamic flow.

Design Elements - Cropping - Vertical - Left - Image
Design Elements - Cropping - Vertical - Right - Image

Vertical
Make sure the cropped image contains at least one intersection of overlapping flares. To avoid overcropping, use a minimum of 20% of the image in either direction of the x and y axis.

Designer Upgrades
Design Elements - Designer Upgrades - Gradient and Stroke - Image

Gradient and stroke
The lemon line stroke accentuates the flares and adds focus and definition. Depending on design, do not exceed two lemon line strokes. In most cases, one line stroke will suffice.

Design Elements - Designer Upgrades - Flat and Stroke - Image

Flat and stroke
Used flare stroke and white flare on a gradient, multi-flare background.

Design Elements - Designer Upgrades - Gradient, Stroke, and Negative - Image

Gradient, stroke, and negative
With the additions of white the compositions become bold, dynamic and eye catching. It also helps with balancing the orange.

Design Elements - Designer Upgrades - Flat, Stroke, and Negative - Image

Flat, stroke, and negative
Used flare stroke and white flare on a gradient, multi-flare background.

Applications
Gradient examples

We go bigger and bolder on larger formats such as billboards and presentation covers. Larger sizes gives us a platform to show how dynamic, expressive and dimensional we can be. We create include a generous white space that allows the colored gradient flare art to pop.

Design Elements - Applications - Left - Image
Design Elements - Applications - Right - Image
Design Elements - Applications - Three Column - Left - Image
Brand Guidelines - Design Elements - Applications - Three Column - Middle - Image
Design Elements - Applications - Three Column - Right - Image
Design Elements - Applications - Two Column Below - Left - Image
Design Elements - Applications - Two Column Below - Right - Image
Flat examples

We only use solid color (2D) on smaller formats such a digital banners. This approach maintains simplicity and clarity with a deeper range of content.

Design Elements - Flat Examples - Left - Image
Design Elements - Flat Examples - Right - Image

Need Resources?

