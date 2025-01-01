Illustration
Overview
Illustrations convey meaning at a glance, simplifying complex ideas and enhancing user comprehension through visual storytelling. They bridge the gap between technical concepts and user understanding, making abstract ideas more tangible and engaging.
In Cloudflare’s products and services, illustrations capture attention, spark curiosity, and guide users effectively. They transform intangible concepts into relatable visuals, improving clarity and accessibility.
These guidelines help designers create clear and engaging illustrations that are representations of the products and solutions offered by Cloudflare and align with Cloudflare’s brand values and mission. By following them, designers ensure their work broadens users understanding and accurately represents the brand.
Style
Simple, clear, minimal
Reduce details that don’t add meaning to your illustrations so the meaningful details are highlighted more.
Consistent
We should strive for consistency in our representation of concepts across all Illustrations and iconography.
Scalable details
Illustrating with fewer details keeps our illustrations legible with smaller file sizes.
Medium
Large
X-Large
Color
In aligning to the brand the primary color of the illustrations use the orange palette. These additional colors can be used to build rich and dynamic images.
Light orange
Hex #FFE9CB
RGB 255, 233, 203
CMYK 0, 9, 20, 0
Magenta
Hex #911475
RGB 145, 20, 117
CMYK 0, 86, 19, 43
Light yellow
Hex #FFD43C
RGB 255, 212, 60
CMYK 0, 17, 76, 0
Light purple
Hex #F2D6F4
RGB 242, 214, 244
CMYK 1, 12, 0, 4
Extra light blue
Hex #E0ECFF
RGB 224, 236, 255
CMYK 12, 7, 0, 0
Purple
Hex #941FBA
RGB 148, 31, 186
CMYK 20, 83, 0, 27
Light blue
Hex #A8CBFF
RGB 168, 203, 255
CMYK 34, 20, 0, 0
Dark purple
Hex #4D1470
RGB 77, 20, 112
CMYK 31, 82, 0, 56
Success (light)
Hex #BCECCB
RGB 188, 236, 203
CMYK 20, 0, 14, 7
Danger (light)
Hex #FCA39C
RGB 252, 163, 156
CMYK 0, 35, 38, 1
Success
Hex #57CF7D
RGB 87, 207, 125
CMYK 58, 0, 40, 19
Danger
Hex #FC3D2E
RGB 252, 61, 46
CMYK 0, 75, 82, 1
Success (dark)
Hex #12523D
RGB 18, 82, 61
CMYK 78, 0 26, 68
Danger (dark)
Hex #B0291C
RGB 176, 41, 28
CMYK 0, 77, 84, 31
Light gray
Hex #747474
RGB 116, 116, 116
CMYK 0, 0, 0, 55
Dark gray
Hex #DFDFDF
RGB 223, 223, 223
CMYK 0, 0, 0, 13
Clarity
Do keep it simple and uncluttered
Keep visuals simple and uncluttered, focusing on the essential elements that convey the message.
Do use whitespace
Use whitespace to provide visual breathing space and highlight the most critical components of the illustration.
Do not overcomplicate visuals
Don’t overcomplicate visuals with unnecessary elements that might confuse or distract users.
Do not sacrifice clarity
Don’t let artistic flair muddy the message of the illustration.
Consistency
Do stick to consistent visual style
Stick to a consistent visual style throughout all illustrations to establish a cohesive brand identity.
Do stick to brand colors
Use Cloudflare's brand colors, typography, and iconography to maintain a unified look.
Do keep it recognizable and distinct
Ensure that illustrations are recognizable as Cloudflare concepts, even when used across various products.
Do not deviate from visual style
Don’t deviate from the established visual language, as it may create confusion and diminish brand recognition.
Do not use unrelated styles and colors
Don’t introduce unrelated styles or color schemes. Our illustrations should all look like they belong to the same family.
Accessibility
Do consider scale
Users with visual impairments may need to enlarge images to view them properly.
Do consider contrast
Ensure distinct lines, shapes, and colors by using patterns, labels to differentiate elements, especially if they serve different purposes.
Do provide alt descriptions
Provide alternative text descriptions for non-decorative illustrations to make them understandable for screen readers.
Transparency and honesty
Do represent products + feature honestly
Clearly represent the features and functionalities of Cloudflare's products without exaggeration or misleading visuals.
Do showcase real benefits
Use illustrations to showcase real product benefits and outcomes for users.
Creativity
Do use curiosity + imagination
Encourage creativity and imagination in the design process to make the illustrations engaging and memorable.
Do use metaphors + analogies
Use metaphors and analogies that resonate with users to convey complex concepts in a relatable manner.
Do not be too literal
Don’t be overly literal in the representation of abstract concepts, limiting the visual appeal. Most of our products involves servers in some way, but if every illustration is of a server, it will be impossible for viewers to tell our offerings apart. Focus on what’s unique about each product instead.
Do not use cliche and boring imagery
Clichéd or overused imagery that lacks originality. There is so much that makes Cloudflare unique. Focus on the differentiation.
Representation
Do use diverse and inclusive illustrations
Ensure that illustrations reflect diverse communities and inclusive environments.
Do showcase various backgrounds, cultures, etc.
Represent people from various backgrounds, cultures, and demographics to create a sense of universality.
Do not create homogenous environments
Don’t present users or environments in a homogeneous way. Strive to represent a variety of users wherever you can.
Do not perpetuate stereotypes, biases, or misconceptions
Don’t use stereotypes or caricatures that perpetuate cultural biases or misconceptions.
