Design Elements
Overview
The "Flare" found in the "Cloud" logomark is the hero element of the design system. Using the flare reinforces the brand in a big, bold way. Its shape has an elegant and mature flow that conveys our confidence and simplicity to the enterprise world.
Flare arcs
Positive flare arcs
The flare can be visually deconstructed into four arcs. These arcs are the foundational elements of the visual system.
They are cropped into layout and overlapped to create intersections between arcs.
Within layout, we never show a complete flare. There is a limit of two arcs of a single flare that can be visible.
Negative flare arcs
The flare can be viewed as negative and positive shapes. Both perspectives have their advantages.
For example, the negative shapes can be used as containers to give type a legible place to live. Or, placed on top of a photo.
Single
Single flare
This is the most basic version of the design system. Shown here in the brand color gradient. It can also be executed in flat colors.
Flare positioning
The positioning of a single flare arc is very flexible. The arc can live in any corner of any rectangular format.
Multiple
Double flare
Dimension is added by overlapping two or more flares. This further expresses the expansive range of Cloudflare’s capabilities and offerings.
Triple flare
The intersections represent our multifaceted approach to solving complexity in a diverse, global ecosystem (in a harmonious way).
Library
Overview
This library consists of readymade flare images that can be used in many ways across a wide range of assets. Not all situations are the same so the arrangements and crop of the patterns can be different depending on the asset and allows us to keep the brand fresh. The outcome is elegant, bold and piques curiosity.
Multi-flare 01
Multi-flare 03
Multi-flare 05
Multi-flare 02
Multi-flare 04
Multi-flare 06
Cropping
Overview
The Multi-Flare images offer flexibility and variety in creating dynamic compositions in all shapes and sizes. Can be used whole, full bleed, cropped into (see examples), rotated 180°. Substitute the brand image with a brand gradient for:
Scenarios resulting in unusable crops
Small space formats where the detail of the image becomes illegible
Designs requiring more minimal/less distracting touch of branding (think a slim gradient border running along the edge of a frame)
Rectangle
The Multi-Flare images offer flexibility and variety in creating dynamic compositions in all shapes and sizes. Can be used whole, rotated, full bleed, cropped into as shown in these examples.
Square
Do not over-crop into the image. Cropping too tightly can lead to a loss of definition in detail such as flattening out the orange tonal range, and recognition of the shape of flare arcs as well as limiting a dynamic flow.
Vertical
Make sure the cropped image contains at least one intersection of overlapping flares. To avoid overcropping, use a minimum of 20% of the image in either direction of the x and y axis.
Designer Upgrades
Gradient and stroke
The lemon line stroke accentuates the flares and adds focus and definition. Depending on design, do not exceed two lemon line strokes. In most cases, one line stroke will suffice.
Flat and stroke
Used flare stroke and white flare on a gradient, multi-flare background.
Gradient, stroke, and negative
With the additions of white the compositions become bold, dynamic and eye catching. It also helps with balancing the orange.
Flat, stroke, and negative
Used flare stroke and white flare on a gradient, multi-flare background.
Applications
Gradient examples
We go bigger and bolder on larger formats such as billboards and presentation covers. Larger sizes gives us a platform to show how dynamic, expressive and dimensional we can be. We create include a generous white space that allows the colored gradient flare art to pop.
Flat examples
We only use solid color (2D) on smaller formats such a digital banners. This approach maintains simplicity and clarity with a deeper range of content.
