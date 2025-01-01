Typography
Overview
Our main typeface is Inter, a contemporary and flexible open-source sans-serif typeface designed by Swedish designer programmer Rasmus Andersson. It’s a typeface carefully crafted and designed for computer screens. It provides a consistent, legible, and friendly typographic voice for our brand.
Brand
Inter
Weights
These are the four weights used by Cloudflare to create consistency and readability.
Alignment
In most layouts, our typography is left aligned. There are scenarios when we choose to center align type. This could be dependent on the format and space available for the type to be placed. We also sometimes center align in relation to other elements in the layout.
Eyebrow
Case: All caps
Weight: Semibold
Tracking: 5%
Leading: 100%
Body
Case: Sentence
Weight: Regular
Tracking: -2%
Leading: 120%
Headline
Case: Sentence
Weight: Semibold
Tracking: -3%
Leading: 100%
URL
Case: Sentence
Weight: Medium
Tracking: -3%
Leading: 100%
Sub headline
Case: Sentence
Weight: Medium
Tracking: -3%
Leading: 110%
Localization
Noto Sans CJK
Noto (short for “no more tofu”) is a cohesive, pan-language set of fonts.
It’s one of the most expansive typographic families ever made, supports 800 languages, and 100 scripts. Noto Sans should be used for all non-Latin languages.
Styles
These are the four weights used by Cloudflare to create consistency and readability: light, regular, bold, and black.
Need Resources?
