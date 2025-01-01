Brand Strategy
Helping build a better Internet
This is our fundamental purpose and reason for existing.
Core Values
The principles that guide our beliefs and behavior; they exist at the core of everything we do.
We are principled.
Our mission is to help build a better Internet, and we mean that literally. We think long-term and do the right thing even if it is difficult or unpopular. We take a stance, share our point of view, and stand up for what we believe in.
We are curious.
We are pioneering innovators. We approach every challenge with interest and a desire to learn, and we solve customer problems in clever and technically astute ways.
We are transparent.
We communicate clearly and openly, make our information accessible and useful to all, and hold ourselves accountable when we make mistakes. We are concise and direct, and we always prioritize a clear message.
Personality
A set of human characteristics that are attributed to Cloudflare.
A brand personality is something to which the consumer can relate; an effective brand increases its brand equity by having a consistent set of traits that a specific consumer segment enjoys.
We are for everyone.
We pride ourselves on serving a global and diverse audience. We communicate clearly and directly to ensure we are accessible to all.
We are bold.
We take a stand for what we believe in and share our point of view. We’re not afraid to challenge ourselves and our community to pursue solutions to big, long-term, real-world problems, and we openly share what we learn with the world.
We are helpful.
We take our role as advisor and educator seriously. We actively share our research, insights, and technical innovations.
