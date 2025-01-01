Sign up

Logo

Overview

As the most recognizable expression of our brand, our logo plays a critical role in helping people identify and relate to Cloudflare. When used consistently, it inspires confidence and becomes a powerful reminder of our value.

Primary
Stacked Image

Stacked
Cloud logomark is vertically stacked above the logotype, and right aligned to the edge of the “E.”

Horizontal Image

Horizontal
Formatting or spacing will at times only allow for the horizontal version of the logo. Use the horizontal version if space is limited.

Color
Logo Type

Logotype
Black • Hex #000000

LogoMark (Left)

Logomark (left)
Tangerine • Hex #F6821F

LogoMark (Right)

Logomark (right)
Mango • Hex #FBAD41

Partner
Partner - Image

Stacked
This is the preferred treatment of the Cloudflare Partner Network lockup, displayed vertically stacked, as shown. The partner network typeface is Inter Medium.

Partner - Card- Horizontal Image

Horizontal
If space is limited, the horizontal version may be used.
The space between our logo and the type must equal the height of the Cloudflare logomark. The centered spacing bar should be 1/2 width of the ascender of “L” in the Cloudflare lockup.

Corporate programs
Corporate Programs - Stacked - Image

Stacked
This is the preferred treatment of the Cloudflare corporate program lockup, displayed vertically stacked, as shown.

Font: Inter Medium (All caps)
Tracking: 120–130 / Kerning: Optical
Leading: 110% - Right alignment to Cloudflare logo
Point size: Minimum point size is 85% the height of "CLOUDFLARE" (Name should not extend past width of Cloudflare logo)

Corporate Programs - Horizontal - Image

Horizontal
Formatting or spacing will at times only allow for a horizontal version of the logo. Use the horizontal version if space is limited.

Font: Inter Medium (All caps)
Tracking: 120–130 / Kerning: Optical
Point size: Maximum point size reached when cap height aligns to the bottom of the cloud logomark
(Use the stacked version if the program name extends past the width of the Cloudflare logo)

Teams
Logo - Teams - Team name stacked two lines

Team name stacked on two lines
Font: Inter Medium (Title case)
Tracking: 10 / Kerning: Optical
Leading: 110% - Right alignment to Cloudflare logo
Point size: Maximum point size is 118% the height of "CLOUDFLARE" (Name should not extend past width of Cloudflare logo)

Logo - Teams - Team name stacked three lines - Image

Team name stacked three lines

Font: Inter Medium (Title case)
Tracking: 10 / Kerning: Optical
Leading: 110% - Right alignment to Cloudflare logo
Point size: Maximum point size is 118% the height of "CLOUDFLARE" (Name should not extend past width of Cloudflare logo)

Spacing

Overview
When you’re using the logo alongside other graphic elements, the clear space should be no less than 100% of the height of the logomark. This will allow it room to breathe and ensure it always looks its best. These same spacing rules apply to the program and team logo lock ups.

Logo - Spacing - Three Card Column - Stacked

Stacked

Logo - Spacing - Three Card Column - Horizontal - Image

Horizontal

Logo - Spacing - Three Card Column - Logomark - Image

Logomark

Logo - Spacing - Two Card Column - Stacked - Image

Stacked

Logo - Spacing - Two Card Column - Horizontal - Image

Horizontal

Sizing
Logo - Sizing - Primary - Image

Primary
Minimum size recommendations are 0.7 inch width (stacked) or 1 inch (horizontal) for print output and 75 pixel width (stacked) or 100 pixel width (horizontal) for digital output.

Logo - Sizing - Partner Network - Image

Partner Network
Minimum size recommendations are 1 inch width (stacked) or 1.25 inch (horizontal) for print output and 75 pixel width (stacked) or 110 pixel width (horizontal) width for digital output.

Background

Usage
We will often use brand colors as backgrounds as visual elements for web, presentations, and print collateral, so long as such backgrounds do not impair or impact legibility.

Brand Guidelines - Logo - Background - Ruby - Image

Ruby
Use our white logo to make sure we do not impact legibility.

Logo - Background - Gradient (dawn) - Image

Gradient (dawn)
Use our white logo to make sure we do not impact legibility.

Logo - Background - White - Image

White
Use our standard logo to make sure we do not impact legibility.

Brand Guidelines - Logo - Background - White - Image

Light (positive logo)
Black versions of the logo are not preferred, but may be used for promotional reasons or in support of social matters (mainly across the social media platforms) or when there are design or printing limitations such as newsprint.

Logo - Background - Tangerine - Image

Tangerine
Use our white logo to make sure we do not impact legibility.

Logo - Background - Gradient (haze) - Image

Gradient (haze)
Use our white logo to make sure we do not impact legibility.

Logo - Background - Black - Image

Black
Use our standard logo to make sure we do not impact legibility.

Logo - Background - Dark (negative logo) - Image

Dark (negative logo)
A white version of the logo can be used against dark backgrounds.

What to avoid
Logo - What to avoid - Do maintain consistency - Image

Do maintain consistency
It is important that the appearance of the logo remains consistent. The logo should not be modified in any way.

Brand Guidelines - Logo - What to avoid - Do not add new effects - Image

Do not add new effects

Logo - What to avoid - Do not fill the flare with color - Image

Do not fill the flare with color

Brand Guidelines - Logo - What to avoid - Do stick to approved logos - Image

Do stick to approved logos
Its orientation, color and composition should remain as indicated in this document and site — there are no exceptions.

Logo - What to avoid - Do not alter colors - Image

Do not alter colors

Brand Guidelines - Logo - What to avoid - Do not place logo over busy photos - Image

Do not place logo over busy photos

Logo - What to avoid - Do stick to approved lockups - Image

Do stick to approved lockups
The Partner Network logo retains the same three colors as the Cloudflare logo. (tangerine, mango, black)

Brand Guidelines - Logo - What to avoid - Do not create new mockups - Image

Do not create new mockups

Logo - What to avoid - Do not use cliche visuals - Image

Do not use black logo on orange background

Need Resources?

Download creative assets, including logos, photography, backgrounds, banners, videos, and illustrations.