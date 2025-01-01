Logo
Overview
As the most recognizable expression of our brand, our logo plays a critical role in helping people identify and relate to Cloudflare. When used consistently, it inspires confidence and becomes a powerful reminder of our value.
Primary
Stacked
Cloud logomark is vertically stacked above the logotype, and right aligned to the edge of the “E.”
Horizontal
Formatting or spacing will at times only allow for the horizontal version of the logo. Use the horizontal version if space is limited.
Color
Logotype
Black • Hex #000000
Logomark (left)
Tangerine • Hex #F6821F
Logomark (right)
Mango • Hex #FBAD41
Partner
Stacked
This is the preferred treatment of the Cloudflare Partner Network lockup, displayed vertically stacked, as shown. The partner network typeface is Inter Medium.
Horizontal
If space is limited, the horizontal version may be used.
The space between our logo and the type must equal the height of the Cloudflare logomark. The centered spacing bar should be 1/2 width of the ascender of “L” in the Cloudflare lockup.
Corporate programs
Stacked
This is the preferred treatment of the Cloudflare corporate program lockup, displayed vertically stacked, as shown.
Font: Inter Medium (All caps)
Tracking: 120–130 / Kerning: Optical
Leading: 110% - Right alignment to Cloudflare logo
Point size: Minimum point size is 85% the height of "CLOUDFLARE" (Name should not extend past width of Cloudflare logo)
Horizontal
Formatting or spacing will at times only allow for a horizontal version of the logo. Use the horizontal version if space is limited.
Font: Inter Medium (All caps)
Tracking: 120–130 / Kerning: Optical
Point size: Maximum point size reached when cap height aligns to the bottom of the cloud logomark
(Use the stacked version if the program name extends past the width of the Cloudflare logo)
Teams
Team name stacked on two lines
Font: Inter Medium (Title case)
Tracking: 10 / Kerning: Optical
Leading: 110% - Right alignment to Cloudflare logo
Point size: Maximum point size is 118% the height of "CLOUDFLARE" (Name should not extend past width of Cloudflare logo)
Team name stacked three lines
Font: Inter Medium (Title case)
Tracking: 10 / Kerning: Optical
Leading: 110% - Right alignment to Cloudflare logo
Point size: Maximum point size is 118% the height of "CLOUDFLARE" (Name should not extend past width of Cloudflare logo)
Spacing
Overview
When you’re using the logo alongside other graphic elements, the clear space should be no less than 100% of the height of the logomark. This will allow it room to breathe and ensure it always looks its best. These same spacing rules apply to the program and team logo lock ups.
Stacked
Horizontal
Logomark
Stacked
Horizontal
Sizing
Primary
Minimum size recommendations are 0.7 inch width (stacked) or 1 inch (horizontal) for print output and 75 pixel width (stacked) or 100 pixel width (horizontal) for digital output.
Partner Network
Minimum size recommendations are 1 inch width (stacked) or 1.25 inch (horizontal) for print output and 75 pixel width (stacked) or 110 pixel width (horizontal) width for digital output.
Background
Usage
We will often use brand colors as backgrounds as visual elements for web, presentations, and print collateral, so long as such backgrounds do not impair or impact legibility.
Ruby
Use our white logo to make sure we do not impact legibility.
Gradient (dawn)
Use our white logo to make sure we do not impact legibility.
White
Use our standard logo to make sure we do not impact legibility.
Light (positive logo)
Black versions of the logo are not preferred, but may be used for promotional reasons or in support of social matters (mainly across the social media platforms) or when there are design or printing limitations such as newsprint.
Tangerine
Use our white logo to make sure we do not impact legibility.
Gradient (haze)
Use our white logo to make sure we do not impact legibility.
Black
Use our standard logo to make sure we do not impact legibility.
Dark (negative logo)
A white version of the logo can be used against dark backgrounds.
What to avoid
Do maintain consistency
It is important that the appearance of the logo remains consistent. The logo should not be modified in any way.
Do not add new effects
Do not fill the flare with color
Do stick to approved logos
Its orientation, color and composition should remain as indicated in this document and site — there are no exceptions.
Do not alter colors
Do not place logo over busy photos
Do stick to approved lockups
The Partner Network logo retains the same three colors as the Cloudflare logo. (tangerine, mango, black)
Do not create new mockups
Do not use black logo on orange background
Need Resources?
Download creative assets, including logos, photography, backgrounds, banners, videos, and illustrations.