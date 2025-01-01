Illustrations convey meaning at a glance, simplifying complex ideas and enhancing user comprehension through visual storytelling. They bridge the gap between technical concepts and user understanding, making abstract ideas more tangible and engaging.

In Cloudflare’s products and services, illustrations capture attention, spark curiosity, and guide users effectively. They transform intangible concepts into relatable visuals, improving clarity and accessibility.

These guidelines help designers create clear and engaging illustrations that are representations of the products and solutions offered by Cloudflare and align with Cloudflare’s brand values and mission. By following them, designers ensure their work broadens users understanding and accurately represents the brand.