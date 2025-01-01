Color
Overview
The orange primary colors are synonymous with our brand and should be present in every layout, whether it’s just a small hit or full-bleed. The lead orange is Tangerine and this color is the constant in every layout that builds consistency, gradient or flat color.
Ample white space is a complement to the orange palette and ensures the brand impression is bold, simple and memorable. Black is used for type but never as a background color or as part of the flare graphic design system. Secondary colors are only used in diagrams and illustrations, but never as primary graphics.
Primary
Tangerine
Hex #F6821F
RGB 246, 130, 31
CMYK 0, 60, 100, 0
PMS 1495 C
Ruby
Hex #FF6633
RGB 255, 102, 51
CMYK 0, 80, 93, 0
PMS 1645 C
Mango
Hex #FBAD41
RGB 251, 173, 64
CMYK 0, 37, 84, 0
PMS 1365 C
White
Hex #FFFFFF
RGB 255, 255, 255
CMYK 00 00 00 00
Secondary
Secondary colors are used for bullets, details, charts and graphics. No flare compositions should use the secondary colors.
Lemon
Hex #FFD43C
RGB 255, 212, 60
CMYK 0, 17, 76, 0
Blueberry
Hex #3E74FF
RGB 62, 116, 255
CMYK 76, 55, 0, 0
Raspberry
Hex #CE2F55
RGB 206, 47, 85
CMYK 0, 77, 59, 19
Blackberry
Hex #0F006B
RGB 15, 0, 107
CMYK 86, 100, 0, 58
Cherry
Hex #960C3E
RGB 150, 12, 62
CMYK 0, 92, 59, 41
Black (text)
Hex #000000
RGB 0, 0, 0
CMYK 0, 0, 0, 100
Gradient: Dawn
Ruby Tangerine Mango
Ruby Tangerine
Tangerine Mango
Gradient: Haze
Ruby Tangerine Mango
Ruby Tangerine
Tangerine Mango
