Photography

Overview

Our photography is professionally shot, realistic, and representative of a modern, diverse workforce. Even when it’s abstract, the through line is the usage of warm tones that pairs well with our brand palette.

People and places
Overview
When we use people photography, we aim to connect with audiences by fostering emotional engagement, building trust, and telling a relatable story.

Usage
Moments where authentic human experience needs to come through or telling a compelling story that captures life as it exists for our employees.

People
Genuine, authentic, positive, approachable and real—not models. They should represent all aspects of a modern, diverse workforce.

Environment
Office spaces, industry specific work environments and home offices that are modern, functional and inviting.

Style
Interesting angles and a concentrated depth of field show energy of fleeting, ever-changing moments, genuine expression and natural interaction.

Abstract
Overview
This approach, much like our graphics and gradients, can be both an ambient background or a subtle reference to the content at hand.

This style helps communicate complex concepts like technology or innovation that relies on visual symbolism and emotional resonance rather than literal representation. Look for images that show structure in unexpected ways and challenge traditional visual expectations.

Usage
Moments that have broader technology themes that can’t be conveyed with illustrations or humans.

Tonality
Reinforce our color palette of orange through warm color tone photography selection.

Composition
Reveal structure in unconventional ways. Having an interesting vantage point adds visual interest and energy to the story we’re telling.

Style
Subtle reference to the subject or the story we’re telling through lines, focal points, and geometric shapes.

Rules
Do use natural expressions and spaces
Capture authentic interactions, movement, and environments.

Do show diverse workforce
Choose authentic, diverse representations reflective of a modern workplace.

Do use structure
Use architecture, angles, and structure.

Do not use inauthentic scenarios
Do not use people overly posed or isolated on white backgrounds.

Do not misrepresent the workforce
Do not to use corporate stock images that lack diversity, and contemporary clothing and styling.

Do not use cliche visuals
Do not use clichéd, metaphorical, stock imagery.

