Choosing a domain name is the foundation of your online presence — and selecting the right registrar is a crucial decision for controlling costs and streamlining domain name management.
While you could simply choose from a few well-known registrars — such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, and Squarespace, it's essential to understand your options. For many organizations, Cloudflare offers an easier-to-use, more flexible, and less expensive alternative to those other registrars.
THE DOMAIN LANDSCAPE
Understanding the players
A registrar sells you the domain name that you choose for your website. Though many registrars appear to offer similar services, they are not all the same.
When choosing a registrar, look past initial prices or feature lists. Evaluate each registrar’s business model. Are they presenting numerous upsells, like website builders or email hosting? Are there fees for add-ons? Many traditional registrars are more focused on maximizing their revenues than streamlining your domain management.
Specifically, traditional registrars often have several drawbacks:
Traditional registrar drawbacks
Limited integrated services
Many offer basic domain services, but performance and security features are sold separately. This forces you to piece together solutions from various vendors, creating fragmented infrastructure.
No global network
Most registrars don't operate extensive global networks. And without that network, performance and resilience can suffer. A global network helps improve the speed of content delivery and provide superior defense against cyberattacks.
Hidden fees and upselling
They might lure you with low initial prices that only last for the first year, then raise rates significantly upon renewal. They also aggressively push "essential" add-ons at inflated costs, where even basic necessities like WHOIS privacy often cost extra.
Basic security
Security is often an afterthought or an expensive upgrade. Look for a registrar that is built on security, offering integrated distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) mitigation, DNSSEC capabilities, and a web application firewall (WAF) as core features.
Fragmented management
Managing domains and services across different platforms from multiple providers can be inefficient and complex for developers and businesses.
Why Cloudflare: Built for the modern Internet
Cloudflare's domain registration service is infrastructure-first, not revenue-first. Cloudflare entered the registrar marketplace to provide a secure, reliable, and developer-friendly service that seamlessly integrates with performance and security products.
Cloudflare offers a distinct alternative to traditional registrars. We believe a domain should be a secure, integral part of your online presence, free from constant upsells and unexpected charges. Registering with Cloudflare means joining a comprehensive security and performance platform, with built-in, free benefits that set us apart.
For developers
Cloudflare streamlines workflows. A Cloudflare-registered domain instantly connects to our global network, automating DNS management, SSL provisioning (Universal SSL), and other critical services. This frees you to build and deploy, not troubleshoot disparate systems.
For small business owners and entrepreneurs
Cloudflare eliminates the complexity that can burden small teams. We offer transparent, at-cost pricing for registrations and renewals. No hidden fees, no aggressive upsells, and free WHOIS privacy. This cost predictability lets you focus on growing your business securely.
For security-conscious users
Cloudflare prioritizes domain protection from day one. Unlike registrars that charge for security, our entire platform is engineered for it. Your DNS records are inherently protected by our robust infrastructure, which provides integrated DDoS mitigation, default DNSSEC, and a global network able to deflect attacks. You gain built-in security capabilities that many traditional registrars can't match without extra, costly services.
Beyond the purchase
Integration and future-proofing
Registering your domain with Cloudflare means immediate integration into a broader infrastructure.
Your domain becomes a gateway to powerful performance, security, and developer tools. With Cloudflare, you get more than a domain name. You gain a foundation for a robust, scalable stack. You can dramatically simplify management while avoiding the escalating costs of other registrars.
Global CDN
Accelerate website loading worldwide.
Dynamic traffic acceleration
Optimize global traffic with Argo Smart Routing, complementing the CDN for even faster content delivery.
DDoS protection
Apply a comprehensive defense against malicious traffic.
WAF
Protect web applications from vulnerabilities.
SSL / TLS encryption
Secure communication for your website.
Serverless computing
Deploy functions at the edge via Cloudflare Workers.
AI bot management
Tap into advanced tools to identify and manage automated AI crawlers, protecting your content and future-proofing your digital assets.
Cloudflare Registrar
Your strategic domain choice
Choosing a domain registrar is a strategic decision that lays the groundwork for your online journey. It means selecting a partner who supports your digital presence beyond the initial purchase, enabling its development, growth, and security.
