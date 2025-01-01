Every application has two parts: code and state.

State isn’t always the easiest to work in a massive distributed system. When an application runs in 200+ data centers simultaneously, there’s an inherent tradeoff between distributing the data for better performance, availability, scale, and guaranteeing that all data centers see the same data at a given point in time.

Our goal is to make state at the edge seamless. Use cases such as querying complex datasets, or communicating with a relational system-of-record. We recognize that there will always be use cases for communicating from a Worker to an existing query language.

We’re announcing the below partnerships so that developers can build on Workers with confidence. A partnership with two distributed data companies, Macrometa and Fauna, to help developers choose an edge-first database when they build a new application on Workers.