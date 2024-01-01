IBM’s Cloud Internet Services offering, powered by Cloudflare, enables IBM Cloud customers to easily purchase and configure mission-critical web performance and security solutions. These solutions solve critical security problems faced by enterprises, including DDoS mitigation, bot protection, and data theft protection as well as performance challenges, including ensuring application availability and accelerating Internet applications and mobile experiences.
Enterprises need a cloud and edge security strategy that provides high levels of web application protection without sacrificing performance and reliability. By partnering with Cloudflare, IBM is providing a one-stop shop for security and performance capabilities (including core DDoS, WAF, DNS, CDN, and related solutions) designed to protect public-facing web content and applications on the IBM Cloud.
IBM Cloud Internet Services (CIS) is an easily configurable solution for customers looking to secure their Internet facing applications from DDoS attacks, data theft and bot attacks. Backed by Cloudflare's global Anycast network, which spans 330 cities across 120 countries, IBM Cloud Internet Services also optimizes web applications, enhances the mobile user experience and ensures global responsiveness and availability of Internet facing applications.
CIS is available in two plan levels, Standard and Enterprise. CIS Enterprise is the right solution for larger companies who want to manage regulatory compliance and scale across their web properties.
Cloud Internet Services, powered by Cloudflare, are seamlessly integrated into the IBM Cloud, specifically into the IBM Cloud IT management platform. Instead of relying on multiple vendors for security and performance services, IBM is reducing complexity and time for customers by providing a single, simple user experience in the IBM Cloud portal to access and set-up network services in just a few steps.
Cloud Internet Services, powered by Cloudflare, provide several solutions that address common IT challenges in managing cloud workloads. Check out the following solution briefs to understand how Cloud Internet Services provides high availability and disaster recovery across hybrid cloud environments.