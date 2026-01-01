Insights
Cloudflare provides insight to your website traffic that you can’t get from other analytics programs
In addition to visitor analytics, you can monitor threats and search engine crawlers. For most websites, these threats and crawlers make up 20% to 50% of traffic. It’s traffic every website should understand, but most analytics services ignore.
Cloudflare works with popular analytics programs, including Google Analytics. Cloudflare augments all the information that you already love from your current analytics solution with new information that you can’t get anywhere else.
Benefits of Cloudflare Insights
Enterprise Logs
For enterprise customers, we can provide consolidated logs from around the world. These are very rich, containing detailed information about every request and response.
Threats
When we identify requests that are threats, we log them and block them. That means we not only protect your site, but also provide insight into the malicious activity we’re seeing.
Analytics
At-a-glance Cloudflare analytics provides visibility into: WAF events, rate limited requests, Argo Smart Routing performance, bandwidth savings, visitor geography, DNS queries, and more.
Audit Logs
For enterprise customers, Cloudflare offers the ability to view and download the most recent changes made to domains or account settings, making compliance reviews and monitoring configuration changes easy.
HOW IT WORKS
Internet requests for ~10% of the Fortune 1000 run through Cloudflare’s network
Internet requests for millions of websites run through Cloudflare’s network, giving us unprecedented insight into our customers’ web traffic. Our edge sees all requests made to a website, regardless of whether it’s cached or uncached, the user has adblock, or they turned off JavaScript. This enables us to provide actionable insights to our customers.