Startup Program Terms

Acceptance into Cloudflare for Startups is at Cloudflare’s sole discretion. Cloudflare may change or discontinue the program or any aspect of it (including these terms) at any time without notice. We reserve the right to suspend or terminate your access to the program. Credits are non-transferable, nonrefundable, non-redeemable for cash, and may not be sold, purchased, or bartered. You are responsible for paying any potential taxes associated with the value of the credits. The Cloudflare Startup Plan is for up to one year for full use of the credits, whichever occurs first, and is subject to product-specific usage limitations described on the Cloudflare for Startups page or as otherwise provided by Cloudflare. You grant Cloudflare a non-exclusive, worldwide, royalty free right to include your company’s name and logo on any Cloudflare websites, brochures, fliers, presentations, annual reports and any other marketing materials. The Startup Plan may not be used by existing enterprise customers. The Startup Plan does not include Registrar, for clarity all Registrar purchases must be paid for in full using the payment method associated with your account. As a Startup Plan participant, you will only be able to use up to $10,000 of Credits for any R2 services. You will be required to create a Cloudflare account and upload a valid payment method on file. Your use of our services is also subject to cloudflare.com/terms/. The Startup Plan does not include account management, 24/7 enterprise telephone support, or a service level agreement. Upon expiration of credits, Cloudflare will bill your credit card on file unless you enter into a contract for prepaid services.