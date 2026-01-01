Foundation DNS
Cloudflare Foundation DNS is the most reliable DNS service, combining advanced features with ease of use for our Enterprise customers.
Benefits of Foundation DNS
Superior availability and reliability
Resolve all of your DNS queries within milliseconds, and at the network edge. Cloudflare data centers sit across 310+ cities, offering you unparalleled redundancy and 100% uptime.
Integrated security
Protect your network against infrastructure-level and volumetric DDoS attacks — as well as domain hijacking — with our integrated DDoS protection and one-click DNSSEC service.
Simplified pricing
Maximize your savings, thanks to our simplified pricing model that charges based on the number of DNS queries, domains, and records.
Additional key features
- Advanced nameservers with enhanced reliability
- Logpush for primary and secondary DNS
- DNSSEC support for primary and secondary DNS
- Geo-steering and global load balancing
- Wildcard DNS records
- Support for CNAME records at the apex level
- Unmetered and unlimited DDoS mitigation
- Multi-factor authentication and SSO
- 24/7/365 dedicated technical support
- DNS resolution at the edge using global Anycast network
- Secondary DNS for incoming and outgoing zone transfers
- Multi-signer DNSSEC support (RFC 8901)
- Reverse DNS zones (IPV4/IPV6)
- CNAME flattening
- Fully redundant architecture designed for 100% uptime
- Role-based access controls
- Easy to use custom UI
What our customers are saying
"Cloudflare's amazingly intelligent DDoS protection is what originally drew us in, but using Cloudflare DNS for our biggest zone was by far the easiest decision. We had run into zone size limitations with other providers, but not with Cloudflare DNS."
Jenna Recktenwald
Kinsta
The Cloudflare difference
Advanced nameservers
Foundation DNS advanced nameservers provide better predictability, consistent assignments, superior availability and reliability.
Advanced DNS analytics
GraphQL-based DNS analytics API and dashboard provides detailed insights into DNS traffic.
Unique DNSSEC keys
Customers get their own unique Key Signing Key (KSK) and Zone Signing Key (ZSK), used for all zones in their account.