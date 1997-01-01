Cloudflare for iGaming
Bring in more players with better performance, personalization, and protection
iGaming platforms that rely on a mix of point solutions for performance and security find they have difficulty scaling up to their desired global audience. Cloudflare offers a unified platform that enables iGaming platforms to securely serve players all over the world, helping gambling platforms maximize SEO, increase conversions, and protect their players' data.
Benefits
Maximize SEO globally
iGaming affiliates and operators need simple ways to boost website speed and SEO. With data centers in 125 countries, Cloudflare’s network ensures your sites stay consistently fast worldwide.
Personalize content to boost conversion
Cloudflare's platform streamlines the management of thousands of websites at the edge, allowing you to quickly determine which content drives better conversion rates without extensive A/B testing.
Unified security
Cloudflare combines web application security, DDoS mitigation, and Zero Trust policies to keep your websites online, protect data, and ensure safe player experiences, providing comprehensive reliability.
How Cloudflare delivers security and performance for iGaming
DDoS mitigation
Faster websites
Optimize performance
Top use cases
Improve search rankings
Top three search results capture over two-thirds of traffic, so securing one is crucial. Website speed is key for rankings. Cloudflare's CDN caching and network optimizations keep your sites fast globally, helping secure top positions.
Increase conversion rates
To optimize conversions, testing variables like countries, languages, styles, and placements is key. Cloudflare's S4S and Developer Platform simplify testing across affiliate sites, letting you manage everything through a single interface, streamlining your workflow.
Secure your websites
DDoS attacks and click fraud are major threats for iGaming sites and affiliates. Cloudflare protects your site against these threats, ensuring you stay online and maintain your organic search rankings.
What our customers are saying
Flutter entertainment cuts malicious traffic by 90% and saves over £2 million annually with Cloudflare Bot Management
Flutter Entertainment is a holding company of many online gaming companies - responsible for the Paddy Power and Betfair brands.
Flutter faced a very extensive credential-stuffing attack, during which 70-90% of all their traffic was classified as malicious. After using Cloudflare Bot Management, they managed to drive down, in certain situations, up to 90% the rate of these events, which resulted in huge savings (more than £2 million per year).
“Cloudflare is the biggest and most cost-effective security upgrade that you can take in the shortest period of time.”
You’re in good company
Resources
Protecting iGaming organizations from DDoS attacks
iGaming organizations face challenges securing hybrid and multi-cloud networks against advanced threats. Read our guide on DDoS attack protection to learn how to mitigate these risks effectively.
4 strategies to manage malicious bots
An estimated 40-50% of Internet traffic is bot-driven, often used for attacks. Learn how to prevent costly damage and revenue loss from malicious bots.
Cyber security best practices for iGaming companies
The iGaming industry’s growth attracts cybercriminals. Implementing security best practices can help prevent threats like DDoS, account takeovers, and bot attacks.