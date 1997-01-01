Sign up

Cloudflare for iGaming

Bring in more players with better performance, personalization, and protection

iGaming platforms that rely on a mix of point solutions for performance and security find they have difficulty scaling up to their desired global audience. Cloudflare offers a unified platform that enables iGaming platforms to securely serve players all over the world, helping gambling platforms maximize SEO, increase conversions, and protect their players' data.

Get started with Cloudflare
Wybierz swój poziom stanowiska… *
Dyrektor
Inne
Kierownik
Poziom dyrektorski
Samodzielny pracownik
Student
Wiceprezes
Wybierz swoje stanowisko… *
Bezpieczeństwo
DevOps
Finanse/zaopatrzenie
Infrastruktura
Inne
Inżyniera
IT
Prasa/media
Produkt
Sieć
Sprzedaż/marketing
Student
Wykonawczy
Wybierz kraj...
Afganistan
Albania
Algieria
Andora
Angola
Anguilla
Antarktyda
Antigua i Barbuda
Arabia Saudyjska
Argentyna
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbejdżan
Bahamy
Bahrajn
Bangladesz
Barbados
Belgia
Belize
Benin
Bermudy
Bhutan
Białoruś
Boliwia
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius i Saba
Bośnia i Hercegowina
Botswana
Brazylia
Brunei Darussalam
Brytyjskie Terytorium Oceanu Indyjskiego
Brytyjskie Wyspy Dziewicze
Bułgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Chile
Chiny
Chorwacja
Curaçao
Cypr
Czad
Czarnogóra
Czechy
Dania
Demokratyczna Republika Konga
Dominika
Dominikana
Dżibuti
Egipt
Ekwador
Erytrea
Estonia
Eswatini
Etiopia
Falklandy (Malwiny)
Fidżi
Filipiny
Finlandia
Francja
Francuskie Terytoria Południowe i Antarktyczne
Gabon
Gambia
Georgia Południowa i Sandwich Południowy
Ghana
Gibraltar
Grecja
Grenada
Grenlandia
Gruzja
Guernsey
Gujana
Gujana Francuska
Gwadelupa
Gwatemala
Gwinea
Gwinea Bissau
Gwinea Równikowa
Haiti
Hiszpania
Holandia
Honduras
Hongkong
Indie
Indonezja
Irak
Iran
Irlandia
Islandia
Izrael
Jamajka
Japonia
Jemen
Jersey
Jordania
Kajmany
Kambodża
Kamerun
Kanada
Katar
Kazachstan
Kenia
Kirgistan
Kiribati
Kolumbia
Komory
Kongo
Korea Południowa
Korea Północna
Kostaryka
Kuba
Kuwejt
Laos
Lesotho
Liban
Liberia
Libia
Liechtenstein
Litwa
Luksemburg
Łotwa
Macedonia Północna
Madagaskar
Majotta
Makau
Malawi
Malediwy
Malezja
Mali
Malta
Maroko
Martynika
Mauretania
Mauritius
Meksyk
Mjanma
Mołdawia
Monako
Mongolia
Montserrat
Mozambik
Namibia
Nauru
Nepal
Niemcy
Niger
Nigeria
Nikaragua
Niue
Norwegia
Nowa Kaledonia
Nowa Zelandia
Oman
Pakistan
Palestyna
Panama
Papua-Nowa Gwinea
Paragwaj
Peru
Pitcairn
Polinezja Francuska
Polska
Portoryko
Portugalia
Republika Południowej Afryki
Republika Środkowoafrykańska
Reunion
Rosja
Rumunia
Rwanda
Sahara Zachodnia
Saint Kitts i Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Martin (część francuska)
Saint Vincent i Grenadyny
Saint-Barthélemy
Saint-Pierre i Miquelon
Salwador
Samoa
San Marino
Senegal
Serbia
Seszele
Sierra Leone
Singapur
Sint Maarten (część holenderska)
Słowacja
Słowenia
Somalia
Sri Lanka
Stany Zjednoczone
Sudan
Sudan Południowy
Surinam
Svalbard i Jan Mayen
Syria
Szwajcaria
Szwecja
Tadżykistan
Tajlandia
Tajwan
Tanzania
Timor Wschodni
Togo
Tokelau
Tonga
Trynidad i Tobago
Tunezja
Turcja
Turkmenistan
Turks i Caicos
Tuvalu
Uganda
Ukraina
Urugwaj
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Wallis i Futuna
Watykan
Wenezueli, Boliwariańska Republika
Węgry
Wielka Brytania
Wietnam
Włochy
Wybrzeże Kości Słoniowej
Wyspa Bouveta
Wyspa Bożego Narodzenia
Wyspa Man
Wyspa Norfolk
Wyspa Świętej Heleny, Wyspa Wniebowstąpienia i Tristan da Cunha
Wyspy Alandzkie
Wyspy Cooka
Wyspy Heard i McDonald
Wyspy Kokosowe
Wyspy Owcze
Wyspy Salomona
Wyspy Świętego Tomasza i Książęca
Wyspy Zielonego Przylądka
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Zjednoczone Emiraty Arabskie

 
In submitting this form, you agree to receive information from Cloudflare related to our products, events, and special offers. You can unsubscribe from such messages at any time. We never sell your data, and we value your privacy choices. Please see our Privacy Policy for information.
Get solution brief
roulette-tokens-online-1_Illustration

Benefits

Performance acceleration rocket - Icon
Maximize SEO globally

iGaming affiliates and operators need simple ways to boost website speed and SEO. With data centers in 125 countries, Cloudflare’s network ensures your sites stay consistently fast worldwide.

Icon Tile Cloudflare Stream
Personalize content to boost conversion

Cloudflare's platform streamlines the management of thousands of websites at the edge, allowing you to quickly determine which content drives better conversion rates without extensive A/B testing.

Security shield protection - Icon
Unified security

Cloudflare combines web application security, DDoS mitigation, and Zero Trust policies to keep your websites online, protect data, and ensure safe player experiences, providing comprehensive reliability.

How Cloudflare delivers security and performance for iGaming

Learn how to secure your networks against advanced DDoS attacks

Get the whitepaper

Top use cases

Search - Icon
Improve search rankings

Top three search results capture over two-thirds of traffic, so securing one is crucial. Website speed is key for rankings. Cloudflare's CDN caching and network optimizations keep your sites fast globally, helping secure top positions.

Icon Tile Optimization web
Increase conversion rates

To optimize conversions, testing variables like countries, languages, styles, and placements is key. Cloudflare's S4S and Developer Platform simplify testing across affiliate sites, letting you manage everything through a single interface, streamlining your workflow.

Security shield protection - Icon
Secure your websites

DDoS attacks and click fraud are major threats for iGaming sites and affiliates. Cloudflare protects your site against these threats, ensuring you stay online and maintain your organic search rankings.

What our customers are saying

Flutter entertainment cuts malicious traffic by 90% and saves over £2 million annually with Cloudflare Bot Management

Man on laptop
Flutter logo

Flutter Entertainment is a holding company of many online gaming companies - responsible for the Paddy Power and Betfair brands.

Flutter faced a very extensive credential-stuffing attack, during which 70-90% of all their traffic was classified as malicious. After using Cloudflare Bot Management, they managed to drive down, in certain situations, up to 90% the rate of these events, which resulted in huge savings (more than £2 million per year).

“Cloudflare is the biggest and most cost-effective security upgrade that you can take in the shortest period of time.”

Japan airlines logo white
Indeed logo white
Ziff davis logo white
Delivery hero logo white
Werner logo white
Canva logo white
Knauf logo white
Jetblue logo white
Japan airlines logo white
Indeed logo white
Ziff davis logo white
Delivery hero logo white
Werner logo white
Canva logo white
Knauf logo white
Jetblue logo white

You’re in good company

Learn four strategies for managing malicious bots

Get solution brief

Resources

Whitepaper - Thumbnail 5
Protecting iGaming organizations from DDoS attacks

iGaming organizations face challenges securing hybrid and multi-cloud networks against advanced threats. Read our guide on DDoS attack protection to learn how to mitigate these risks effectively.

Get whitepaper  
Thumbnail - Report - Template 1 Graphs
4 strategies to manage malicious bots

An estimated 40-50% of Internet traffic is bot-driven, often used for attacks. Learn how to prevent costly damage and revenue loss from malicious bots.

Get solution brief  
Critical Infrastructure - Resources - Title 1 - image
Cyber security best practices for iGaming companies

The iGaming industry’s growth attracts cybercriminals. Implementing security best practices can help prevent threats like DDoS, account takeovers, and bot attacks.

Get whitepaper  
Security Shield Protection Icon

Focus on content, we’ll handle the tech

Focus on content, we’ll handle the tech
Wybierz swój poziom stanowiska… *
Dyrektor
Inne
Kierownik
Poziom dyrektorski
Samodzielny pracownik
Student
Wiceprezes
Wybierz swoje stanowisko… *
Bezpieczeństwo
DevOps
Finanse/zaopatrzenie
Infrastruktura
Inne
Inżyniera
IT
Prasa/media
Produkt
Sieć
Sprzedaż/marketing
Student
Wykonawczy
Wybierz kraj...
Afganistan
Albania
Algieria
Andora
Angola
Anguilla
Antarktyda
Antigua i Barbuda
Arabia Saudyjska
Argentyna
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbejdżan
Bahamy
Bahrajn
Bangladesz
Barbados
Belgia
Belize
Benin
Bermudy
Bhutan
Białoruś
Boliwia
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius i Saba
Bośnia i Hercegowina
Botswana
Brazylia
Brunei Darussalam
Brytyjskie Terytorium Oceanu Indyjskiego
Brytyjskie Wyspy Dziewicze
Bułgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Chile
Chiny
Chorwacja
Curaçao
Cypr
Czad
Czarnogóra
Czechy
Dania
Demokratyczna Republika Konga
Dominika
Dominikana
Dżibuti
Egipt
Ekwador
Erytrea
Estonia