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Cloudflare for iGaming

Bring in more players with better performance, personalization, and protection

iGaming platforms that rely on a mix of point solutions for performance and security find they have difficulty scaling up to their desired global audience. Cloudflare offers a unified platform that enables iGaming platforms to securely serve players all over the world, helping gambling platforms maximize SEO, increase conversions, and protect their players' data.

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Benefits

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Maximize SEO globally

iGaming affiliates and operators need simple ways to boost website speed and SEO. With data centers in 125 countries, Cloudflare’s network ensures your sites stay consistently fast worldwide.

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Personalize content to boost conversion

Cloudflare's platform streamlines the management of thousands of websites at the edge, allowing you to quickly determine which content drives better conversion rates without extensive A/B testing.

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Unified security

Cloudflare combines web application security, DDoS mitigation, and Zero Trust policies to keep your websites online, protect data, and ensure safe player experiences, providing comprehensive reliability.

How Cloudflare delivers security and performance for iGaming

Learn how to secure your networks against advanced DDoS attacks

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Top use cases

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Improve search rankings

Top three search results capture over two-thirds of traffic, so securing one is crucial. Website speed is key for rankings. Cloudflare's CDN caching and network optimizations keep your sites fast globally, helping secure top positions.

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Increase conversion rates

To optimize conversions, testing variables like countries, languages, styles, and placements is key. Cloudflare's S4S and Developer Platform simplify testing across affiliate sites, letting you manage everything through a single interface, streamlining your workflow.

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Secure your websites

DDoS attacks and click fraud are major threats for iGaming sites and affiliates. Cloudflare protects your site against these threats, ensuring you stay online and maintain your organic search rankings.

What our customers are saying

Flutter entertainment cuts malicious traffic by 90% and saves over £2 million annually with Cloudflare Bot Management

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Flutter logo

Flutter Entertainment is a holding company of many online gaming companies - responsible for the Paddy Power and Betfair brands.

Flutter faced a very extensive credential-stuffing attack, during which 70-90% of all their traffic was classified as malicious. After using Cloudflare Bot Management, they managed to drive down, in certain situations, up to 90% the rate of these events, which resulted in huge savings (more than £2 million per year).

“Cloudflare is the biggest and most cost-effective security upgrade that you can take in the shortest period of time.”

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You’re in good company

Learn four strategies for managing malicious bots

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Resources

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Protecting iGaming organizations from DDoS attacks

iGaming organizations face challenges securing hybrid and multi-cloud networks against advanced threats. Read our guide on DDoS attack protection to learn how to mitigate these risks effectively.

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4 strategies to manage malicious bots

An estimated 40-50% of Internet traffic is bot-driven, often used for attacks. Learn how to prevent costly damage and revenue loss from malicious bots.

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Cyber security best practices for iGaming companies

The iGaming industry’s growth attracts cybercriminals. Implementing security best practices can help prevent threats like DDoS, account takeovers, and bot attacks.

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Focus on content, we’ll handle the tech

Focus on content, we’ll handle the tech
Selecione seu nível de cargo... *
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