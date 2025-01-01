A partner for Australia’s digital future

Cloudflare for Government – Australia was assessed by an ASD-endorsed Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) Assessor at the PROTECTED level to provide assurance that our security controls meet the requirements set by the Australian Government’s Information Security Manual (ISM). With Cloudflare, government agencies can rapidly and confidently adopt a unified platform with security, performance, and developer services that comply with Commonwealth regulations.