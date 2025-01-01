Sign up

Cloudflare for Government - Australia

Beyond CDN: IRAP-assessed application security, networking, and secure access service edge (SASE)

Cloudflare for Government offers a full range of cloud-native services assessed at the Infosec Registered Assessor Program (IRAP) PROTECTED level. With Cloudflare services for security, connectivity, and application development, government agencies in Australia can protect services, deliver responsive, trusted digital services, and accelerate modernisation initiatives that enhance efficiency.

Australian government services are always-on targets

DDoS attacks, API abuse, and sophisticated bots threaten citizen access and agency operations. Legacy gateways and VPN sprawl add cost and complexity.

Reimagine your secure Internet gateway

For the hybrid multi cloud and hybrid work era

Keep citizen services online

Stop DDoS attacks and bot abuse targeting web sites and APIs

Defence against fraud and content scraping

Detect and control access from AI crawlers and sophisticated bots

Accomplish your goals with Cloudflare

The Australian Government’s commitment to national prosperity through innovation requires the delivery of modern, resilient digital services to its citizens.

Protect

Provide secure access to applications wherever users are located. Protect critical web applications, APIs, and Internet infrastructure, avoiding operational disruptions.

Connect

Enhance the performance and resilience of digital services. Simplify internal access while providing responsive, reliable digital experiences to both internal and external users.

Accelerate

Modernise faster to speed delivery of innovative services. Increase operational efficiency and reduce technology debt — all without sacrificing security.

Cloudflare helps government organisations solve their greatest challenges

NSW Goverment Customer Service - Logo

“Cloudflare emerged as a leader with a robust suite of security services, providing essential protection against the relentless onslaught of DDoS and web-based attacks. By leveraging its global network, it mitigated large-scale assaults and safeguarded the availability of our vital online services.”

Chief Information Security Officer
Department of Customer Service

Secure, proven, and built for public sector impact

A partner for Australia’s digital future

Cloudflare for Government – Australia was assessed by an ASD-endorsed Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) Assessor at the PROTECTED level to provide assurance that our security controls meet the requirements set by the Australian Government’s Information Security Manual (ISM). With Cloudflare, government agencies can rapidly and confidently adopt a unified platform with security, performance, and developer services that comply with Commonwealth regulations.

Resources

Whitepaper

Enhancing Cyber Resilience and Modernisation for the Australian Government

This whitepaper explores a pathway for Australian federal, state, and local agencies to enhance operational and cyber resilience.

Infographic

Securing Australia’s infrastructure for 2030 and beyond

See how Cloudflare helps safeguard critical services now and in the future.

Solution brief

Dive deeper into Cloudflare’s solutions tailored for government agencies.

Compliance certificates

  • ISO 27001
  • PCI DSS 4.0
  • FedRAMP Moderate
  • FedRAMP High (in process)
  • ISO 27001
  • ISO 27701
  • SOC2 Type II
  • NCSC - Cyber Essentials