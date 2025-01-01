Cloudflare’s approach to abuse reflects the nature of our infrastructure services, which are fundamentally distinct from services like social media platforms and search engines that are designed to interact with and curate content. While content curator services are designed around moderating content, infrastructure services operate without content-based distinction to help make the Internet function more securely, efficiently, and reliably. These differences can be visualized in a stack, where services at the top of the stack are better positioned to address abuse in the first instance.

Everyone benefits from a well-functioning Internet infrastructure, just like other physical infrastructure, and we believe that infrastructure services should generally be made available in a content-neutral way. That is particularly true for services that protect users and customers from cyber attacks.

Cloudflare’s abuse reporting system is designed to ensure that abuse complaints related to content can be addressed by those service providers higher in the stack, and to identify those instances in which action lower down the stack is appropriate.