Endpoint Security Partnerships

Cloudflare is partnering with leading endpoint security providers to make Zero Trust security seamless for organizations. Cloudflare Zero Trust customers can now configure rules to restrict access to sensitive resources based on the device posture signals from our partners' endpoint security platforms.
Add device posture signals to Cloudflare’s zero trust platform to make sure every connection to corporate apps is verified for user and device posture.
When a user logs in to an application protected by Cloudflare, we verify whether the device is managed by an endpoint security provider and also cross check the user's identity with their identity provider. The result — every connection to your corporate application gets an additional layer of identity and device assurance and users avoid having to fire up a VPN to get connected.
Learn how Cloudflare's integrations with leading endpoint providers helped Cloudflare Zero Trust customers restrict access to applications based on security signals from their devices.
Cloudflare One is a Zero Trust network-as-a-service platform that dynamically connects users to enterprise resources, with identity-based security controls delivered close to users, wherever they are. Read the blog post that first articulated Cloudflare's vision for SASE transformation.
Cloudflare empowers your organization with flexibility to build on the identity, endpoint protection, and cloud providers you already use and avoid vendor lock-in. Learn how we approach technology integrations and partnerships for our Zero Trust platform, Teams.